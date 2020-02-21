Log in
News : Companies

London Stock Exchange : New loan facilities

02/21/2020
Regulatory Story
Elering AS - 42QV
New loan facilities
Released 18:00 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7684D
Elering AS
21 February 2020

Elering AS (the 'Company')

New loan facilities

AS Elering has signed new loan facility agreements in the total amount of €70 million. The agreements were concluded with AS SEB Pank (€35,000,000 Revolving Credit Facility), OP Corporate Bank plc Estonian branch (€17,500,000 Overdraft Facility) and Swedbank AS (€17,500,000 Overdraft Facility). All loans are senior, unsecured and with the tenure of three years.

The Company has entered into the loan contracts in order to secure the working capital needs.

Enquiries:

Riina Käi

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +372 71 51 181

E-mail: riina.kai@elering.ee


END
AGREAFAFADFEEFA
New loan facilities - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 18:03:06 UTC
