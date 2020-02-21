London Stock Exchange : New loan facilities

Elering AS (the 'Company')

New loan facilities

AS Elering has signed new loan facility agreements in the total amount of €70 million. The agreements were concluded with AS SEB Pank (€35,000,000 Revolving Credit Facility), OP Corporate Bank plc Estonian branch (€17,500,000 Overdraft Facility) and Swedbank AS (€17,500,000 Overdraft Facility). All loans are senior, unsecured and with the tenure of three years.

The Company has entered into the loan contracts in order to secure the working capital needs.

Enquiries:

Riina Käi

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +372 71 51 181

E-mail: riina.kai@elering.ee