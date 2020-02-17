London Stock Exchange : Non-Extension of Maturity Date

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release
17 February 2020
GUARANTEED SENIOR SECURED NOTES PROGRAMME
Issued by
GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL
(the 'ISSUER')
In respect of which the payment and delivery obligations are guaranteed by
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC
(the 'PROGRAMME')
SERIES 2019-03 SENIOR SECURED FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 21 July 2020
(the 'SERIES')
(ISIN: XS1997064974)
Non-Extension of Maturity Date
The Issuer wishes to announce that the maturity date of the Series has not been extended and has been fixed at the current maturity date, 21 July 2020.
Enquiries to:
Goldman Sachs International
gs-glp-ldn@gs.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7051-8685
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.