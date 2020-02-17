London Stock Exchange : Non-Extension of Maturity Date

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 17 February 2020

GUARANTEED SENIOR SECURED NOTES PROGRAMME

Issued by

GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

(the 'ISSUER')

In respect of which the payment and delivery obligations are guaranteed by

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC

(the 'PROGRAMME')

SERIES 2019-03 SENIOR SECURED FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 21 July 2020

(the 'SERIES')

(ISIN: XS1997064974)

Non-Extension of Maturity Date

The Issuer wishes to announce that the maturity date of the Series has not been extended and has been fixed at the current maturity date, 21 July 2020.

Enquiries to:

Goldman Sachs International gs-glp-ldn@gs.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7051-8685

