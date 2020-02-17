Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Non-Extension of Maturity Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 07:27am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Non-Extension of Maturity Date
Released 12:23 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2367D
Goldman Sachs International
17 February 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release

17 February 2020

GUARANTEED SENIOR SECURED NOTES PROGRAMME

Issued by

GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

(the 'ISSUER')

In respect of which the payment and delivery obligations are guaranteed by

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC

(the 'PROGRAMME')

SERIES 2019-03 SENIOR SECURED FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 21 July 2020

(the 'SERIES')

(ISIN: XS1997064974)

Non-Extension of Maturity Date

The Issuer wishes to announce that the maturity date of the Series has not been extended and has been fixed at the current maturity date, 21 July 2020.

Enquiries to:

Goldman Sachs International

gs-glp-ldn@gs.com


Tel: +44 (0)20 7051-8685

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEGPUGPPUPUGPM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Non-Extension of Maturity Date - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:42aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:42aCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
07:42aJPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME : Transaction in Own Shares - Issuance from Treasury
PU
07:42aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 Oceania. Day 8 / Final Day. South Africa makes it three!
AQ
07:37aREKOR : Appoints Christopher Kadoch as Chief Technology Officer
PU
07:37aThe 'frugal four' advocate a responsible EU budget
PU
07:37aCHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT : Update about false news reports (7)
PU
07:37aK3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY : Board Appointment
PU
07:37aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:34aNORN RIG : The Oslo Stock Exchange approves Northern Ocean Ltd. for listing on Oslo Børs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Gr..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
5Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group