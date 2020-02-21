London Stock Exchange : Notice

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (the 'Issuer')

USD 1,250,000 Credit-Linked Notes linked to State Bank of Indiadue 5 January 2024 (ISIN: XS1414106101)

Series CDP 2019-01

(the 'Series CDP 2019-01 Notes')

USD 10,000,000 Credit-Linked Notes linked to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. due 9 July 2029 (ISIN: XS1414102456)

Series CDP 2019-12

(the 'Series CDP 2019-12 Notes')

USD 10,000,000 Credit-Linked Notes linked to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. due 9 July 2029 (ISIN: XS1414102373)

Series CDP 2019-13

(the 'Series CDP 2019-13 Notes')

EUR 10,000,000 Credit-Linked Notes linked to Volkswagen AG due 6 June 2029 (ISIN: XS1414101995)

Series CDP 2019-16

(the 'Series CDP 2019-16 Notes' and together with the Series CDP 2019-01 Notes, the Series CDP 2019-12 Notes and the Series CDP 2019-13 Notes, the 'Notes')

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in accordance with the provisions of Special Condition (G) of the Notes, the terms of the Notes have in each case been amended to give effect to an ISDA Amendment as such term used in Special Condition (G) of the Notes.

More detailed information regarding the amendment has been made available to the relevant Noteholders via the clearing systems. Additionally,

(a) a copy of the amended and restated pricing supplement dated 11 February 2020 relating to the Series CDP Series 2019-01 Notes has been made available to the relevant Noteholders via the clearing systems and is available for inspection at the office of the Issuer; and

(b) copies of the amended and restated pricing supplements dated 17 February 2020 relating to each of the Series CDP 2019-12 Notes, the Series CDP 2019-13 Notes and the Series 2019-16 Notes have in each case been made available to the Noteholders of the relevant Notes via the clearing systems and are available for inspection at the office of the Issuer.

This notice is given by the Issuer.

Dated: 21 February 2020

For further information or enquiries, contact:

DSP Credit

Tel: +44 20 7425 8000

Email: dsp-credit-eu@morganstanley.com

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.