Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 05:32am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Notice
Released 10:26 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7523D
Morgan Stanley & Co. Int'l plc
21 February 2020

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (the 'Issuer')

USD 1,250,000 Credit-Linked Notes linked to State Bank of Indiadue 5 January 2024 (ISIN: XS1414106101)

Series CDP 2019-01

(the 'Series CDP 2019-01 Notes')

USD 10,000,000 Credit-Linked Notes linked to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. due 9 July 2029 (ISIN: XS1414102456)

Series CDP 2019-12

(the 'Series CDP 2019-12 Notes')

USD 10,000,000 Credit-Linked Notes linked to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. due 9 July 2029 (ISIN: XS1414102373)

Series CDP 2019-13

(the 'Series CDP 2019-13 Notes')

EUR 10,000,000 Credit-Linked Notes linked to Volkswagen AG due 6 June 2029 (ISIN: XS1414101995)

Series CDP 2019-16

(the 'Series CDP 2019-16 Notes' and together with the Series CDP 2019-01 Notes, the Series CDP 2019-12 Notes and the Series CDP 2019-13 Notes, the 'Notes')

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in accordance with the provisions of Special Condition (G) of the Notes, the terms of the Notes have in each case been amended to give effect to an ISDA Amendment as such term used in Special Condition (G) of the Notes.

More detailed information regarding the amendment has been made available to the relevant Noteholders via the clearing systems. Additionally,

(a) a copy of the amended and restated pricing supplement dated 11 February 2020 relating to the Series CDP Series 2019-01 Notes has been made available to the relevant Noteholders via the clearing systems and is available for inspection at the office of the Issuer; and

(b) copies of the amended and restated pricing supplements dated 17 February 2020 relating to each of the Series CDP 2019-12 Notes, the Series CDP 2019-13 Notes and the Series 2019-16 Notes have in each case been made available to the Noteholders of the relevant Notes via the clearing systems and are available for inspection at the office of the Issuer.

This notice is given by the Issuer.

Dated: 21 February 2020

For further information or enquiries, contact:

DSP Credit

Tel: +44 20 7425 8000

Email: dsp-credit-eu@morganstanley.com

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEBGGDDSDDDGGB
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 10:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:00aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : published form 20-F for the fiscal year 2019
EQ
05:58aDANSKE BANK A/S : Annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S 2020
AQ
05:57aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on Application for Moratorium
PU
05:57aNASDAQ : Announcement of drawings - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
PU
05:57aNASDAQ : Announcement of drawings - Totalkredit A/S
PU
05:54aFIREEYE : Mandiant M-Trends 2020 Report Reveals Cyber Criminals are Increasingly Turning to Ransomware as a Secondary Source of Income | FireEye
AQ
05:54aIHS MARKIT : Eurozone economy picks up despite virus disruption
AQ
05:52aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FORM 38.5(b) - AbbVie Inc.
PU
05:52aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Notice of Proposed Supplemental Indenture
PU
05:52aCHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Formal Notice of CCCI Treasure Limited US Dollar Subordinated Guaranteed Perpetual Securities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
4VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
5T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group