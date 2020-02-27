|
London Stock Exchange : Notice of Changes in Subsidiaries
02/27/2020 | 08:20am EST
RNS Number : 3328E
Mitsubishi Corporation
27 February 2020
Translation of report filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on February 27, 2019
February 27, 2020
To Whom It May Concern
Company name:
Mitsubishi Corporation
Representative:
Takehiko Kakiuchi, President and Chief Executive Officer
Code Number:
8058
Contact:
Akira Konuma, Press Relations Team Leader, Corporate Communications
TEL: 03-3210-2171
Notice of Changes in Subsidiaries (Conversion into Specified Subsidiary)
Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) hereby announces the following change regarding its subsidiary CIC.
1. Change
On January 14, 2020, Chiyoda International Corporation (CIC) became a specified subsidiary of MC. The change is due to the subscription of additional shares in CIC by MC subsidiary Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda), which was made to strengthen CIC's financial structure. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Chiyoda, CIC now comprises more than 10% of MC's capital stock.
2. Overview of the Specified Subsidiary
(1)
Company Name
Chiyoda International Corporation
(2)
Address
Two BriarLake Plaza 2050 West Sam Houston Parkway South, Suite 850 Houston, Texas 77042, U.S.A.
(3)
Names and Titles
|
Masao Fujiwara, President
(4)
Summary of Business
Engineering and construction of industrial equipment
(5)
Capital Stock
after Capital Injection
US $212 million (23.1 billion yen)*
(6)
Major Shareholders and Shareholding Ratio
Chiyoda Corporation 100%
(7)
Date of Establishment
August 14, 1973
(8)
MC's Relationships
Capital Relationship
CIC is a 100% subsidiary of Chiyoda, in which MC has a 33.39% equity interest.
Human Relationship
None.
Trading Relationship
MC and CIC are business partners in the industrial plant and infractructure sectors.
(9)
Consolidated Financial Position and Operating Results (Past 3 years)
Fiscal Year Ended
|
December 2016
|
December 2017
|
December 2018
Net Assets
|
USD 252,956,764
|
USD 56,404,304
|
USD ▲1,482,533,516
Total Assets
|
USD 517,387,273
|
USD 454,153,426
|
USD 295,063,373
Net Assets per Share
|
USD 8,431.89
|
USD 1,880.14
|
USD ▲49,417.78
Sales
|
USD 1,387,037,072
|
USD 850,620,546
|
USD 269,922,938
Operating Profit
|
USD 233,807,844
|
USD ▲321,003,371
|
USD ▲1,538,160,108
Ordinary Profit
|
USD 237,109,904
|
USD ▲319,316,936
|
USD ▲1,541,556,667
Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent
|
USD 153,807,802
|
USD ▲196,566,958
|
USD ▲1,538,937,820
Net Income per Share
|
USD 5,126.93
|
USD ▲6,552.23
|
USD ▲51,297.93
Dividend per Share
|
－
|
－
|
－
3. Overview of Capital Increase
(1)
|
Subscription Amount
|
US $35.1 million (3.83 billion yen)*
(2)
|
Payment date
|
January 14, 2020
*The applied foreign exchange rate is 1 USD=109.06JPY (TTM rate as of January 31, 2020).
4. Future Outlook
MC is expecting little impact on its business performance due to this change.
-End-
