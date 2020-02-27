London Stock Exchange : Notice of Changes in Subsidiaries

Log in
02/27/2020 | 08:20am EST
Regulatory Story
Notice of Changes in Subsidiaries
Released 08:20 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3328E
Mitsubishi Corporation
27 February 2020

Translation of report filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on February 27, 2019

February 27, 2020

To Whom It May Concern

Company name:

Mitsubishi Corporation

Representative:

Takehiko Kakiuchi, President and Chief Executive Officer

Code Number:

8058

Contact:

Akira Konuma, Press Relations Team Leader, Corporate Communications

TEL: 03-3210-2171

Notice of Changes in Subsidiaries (Conversion into Specified Subsidiary)

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) hereby announces the following change regarding its subsidiary CIC.

1. Change

On January 14, 2020, Chiyoda International Corporation (CIC) became a specified subsidiary of MC. The change is due to the subscription of additional shares in CIC by MC subsidiary Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda), which was made to strengthen CIC's financial structure. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Chiyoda, CIC now comprises more than 10% of MC's capital stock.

2. Overview of the Specified Subsidiary

(1)

Company Name

Chiyoda International Corporation

(2)

Address

Two BriarLake Plaza 2050 West Sam Houston Parkway South, Suite 850 Houston, Texas 77042, U.S.A.

(3)

Names and Titles

of Representative

Masao Fujiwara, President

(4)

Summary of Business

Engineering and construction of industrial equipment

(5)

Capital Stock

after Capital Injection

US $212 million (23.1 billion yen)*

(6)

Major Shareholders and Shareholding Ratio

Chiyoda Corporation 100%

(7)

Date of Establishment

August 14, 1973

(8)

MC's Relationships

Capital Relationship

CIC is a 100% subsidiary of Chiyoda, in which MC has a 33.39% equity interest.

Human Relationship

None.

Trading Relationship

MC and CIC are business partners in the industrial plant and infractructure sectors.

(9)

Consolidated Financial Position and Operating Results (Past 3 years)


Fiscal Year Ended

December 2016

December 2017

December 2018


Net Assets

USD 252,956,764

USD 56,404,304

USD 1,482,533,516


Total Assets

USD 517,387,273

USD 454,153,426

USD 295,063,373


Net Assets per Share

USD 8,431.89

USD 1,880.14

USD 49,417.78


Sales

USD 1,387,037,072

USD 850,620,546

USD 269,922,938


Operating Profit

USD 233,807,844

USD 321,003,371

USD 1,538,160,108


Ordinary Profit

USD 237,109,904

USD 319,316,936

USD 1,541,556,667


Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent

USD 153,807,802

USD 196,566,958

USD 1,538,937,820


Net Income per Share

USD 5,126.93

USD 6,552.23

USD 51,297.93


Dividend per Share

3. Overview of Capital Increase

(1)

Subscription Amount

US $35.1 million (3.83 billion yen)*

(2)

Payment date

January 14, 2020

*The applied foreign exchange rate is 1 USD=109.06JPY (TTM rate as of January 31, 2020).

4. Future Outlook

MC is expecting little impact on its business performance due to this change.

-End-


