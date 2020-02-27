London Stock Exchange : Notice of Changes in Subsidiaries

Notice of Changes in Subsidiaries

February 27, 2020

Company name: Mitsubishi Corporation Representative: Takehiko Kakiuchi, President and Chief Executive Officer

Notice of Changes in Subsidiaries (Conversion into Specified Subsidiary)

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) hereby announces the following change regarding its subsidiary CIC.

1. Change

On January 14, 2020, Chiyoda International Corporation (CIC) became a specified subsidiary of MC. The change is due to the subscription of additional shares in CIC by MC subsidiary Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda), which was made to strengthen CIC's financial structure. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Chiyoda, CIC now comprises more than 10% of MC's capital stock.

2. Overview of the Specified Subsidiary

(1) Company Name Chiyoda International Corporation (2) Address Two BriarLake Plaza 2050 West Sam Houston Parkway South, Suite 850 Houston, Texas 77042, U.S.A. (3) Names and Titles of Representative Masao Fujiwara, President (4) Summary of Business Engineering and construction of industrial equipment (5) Capital Stock after Capital Injection US $212 million (23.1 billion yen)* (6) Major Shareholders and Shareholding Ratio Chiyoda Corporation 100% (7) Date of Establishment August 14, 1973 (8) MC's Relationships Capital Relationship CIC is a 100% subsidiary of Chiyoda, in which MC has a 33.39% equity interest. Human Relationship None. Trading Relationship MC and CIC are business partners in the industrial plant and infractructure sectors. (9) Consolidated Financial Position and Operating Results (Past 3 years)

Fiscal Year Ended December 2016 December 2017 December 2018

Net Assets USD 252,956,764 USD 56,404,304 USD ▲1,482,533,516

Total Assets USD 517,387,273 USD 454,153,426 USD 295,063,373

Net Assets per Share USD 8,431.89 USD 1,880.14 USD ▲49,417.78

Sales USD 1,387,037,072 USD 850,620,546 USD 269,922,938

Operating Profit USD 233,807,844 USD ▲321,003,371 USD ▲1,538,160,108

Ordinary Profit USD 237,109,904 USD ▲319,316,936 USD ▲1,541,556,667

Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent USD 153,807,802 USD ▲196,566,958 USD ▲1,538,937,820

Net Income per Share USD 5,126.93 USD ▲6,552.23 USD ▲51,297.93

Dividend per Share － － －

3. Overview of Capital Increase

(1) Subscription Amount US $35.1 million (3.83 billion yen)* (2) Payment date January 14, 2020

*The applied foreign exchange rate is 1 USD=109.06JPY (TTM rate as of January 31, 2020).

4. Future Outlook

MC is expecting little impact on its business performance due to this change.

