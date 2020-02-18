London Stock Exchange : Notice of Event of Default

STRAWINSKY I P.L.C.

( a public company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of Ireland having its registered office at Block A, Georges Quay Plaza,

Georges Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland )

(the 'Issuer')

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF

the outstanding

€12,000,000 CLASS D SENIOR SECURED DEFERRABLE FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024

(Reg S ISIN: XS0314601666; Rule 144A ISIN: US863205AF72 CUSIP: 863205AF7)

(the 'Class D Notes')

€10,270,000 CLASS E SENIOR SECURED DEFERRABLE FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024

(Reg S ISIN: XS0314602391; Rule 144A ISIN: US863205AG55 CUSIP 863205AG5)

(the 'Class E Notes')

€28,600,000 CLASS F SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2024

(Reg S ISIN: XS0314602631; Rule 144A ISIN: US863205AH39 CUSIP 863205AH3)

(the 'Subordinated Notes')

(together the 'Notes')

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

The EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) requires disclosure of inside information relating to the Issuer.

If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (if you are in the United Kingdom), or from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your holding(s) of Notes, you should immediately forward this document to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the same meaning as in the prospectus dated 10 August 2007 which was issued by the Issuer in connection with the Notes.

The Issuer hereby notifies the Noteholders that following the Payment Date falling on 10 February 2020, the Issuer had insufficient funds to pay interest in full in respect of the most senior class of Notes (being, at the date of this notice, the Class D Notes) on such date in accordance with Condition 6(a)(i). As this failure to pay such interest has now continued for a period of at least five Business Days, as specified in the Events of Default set out at Condition 10(a)(i) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes, an Event of Default has now occurred.

Queries may be addressed to the Issuer as follows:

STRAWINSKY I P.L.C.

Contact details of the Issuer:

Strawinsky I P.L.C.

Block A, Georges Quay Plaza,

Georges Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland

Attention: The Directors

Telephone: +353 1 9631 030

Fax: +353 1 6864 879

E-mail: capitalmarkets.ie@vistra.com(Ref: Strawinsky I P.L.C.)

Ref: Strawinsky I P.L.C.

This Notice is given by the Issuer on 18 February 2020.

