Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Notice of Event of Default

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 06:05am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
STRAWINSKY I P.L.C. - IRSH
Notice of Event of Default
Released 11:01 18-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3533D
STRAWINSKY I P.L.C.
18 February 2020

STRAWINSKY I P.L.C.

(a public company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of Ireland having its registered office atBlock A, Georges Quay Plaza,
Georges Quay, Dublin 2,Ireland)

(the 'Issuer')

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF

the outstanding

€12,000,000 CLASS D SENIOR SECURED DEFERRABLE FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024

(Reg S ISIN: XS0314601666; Rule 144A ISIN: US863205AF72 CUSIP: 863205AF7)

(the 'Class D Notes')

€10,270,000 CLASS E SENIOR SECURED DEFERRABLE FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024

(Reg S ISIN: XS0314602391; Rule 144A ISIN: US863205AG55 CUSIP 863205AG5)

(the 'Class E Notes')

€28,600,000 CLASS F SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2024

(Reg S ISIN: XS0314602631; Rule 144A ISIN: US863205AH39 CUSIP 863205AH3)

(the 'Subordinated Notes')

(together the 'Notes')

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

The EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) requires disclosure of inside information relating to the Issuer.

If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (if you are in the United Kingdom), or from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your holding(s) of Notes, you should immediately forward this document to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the same meaning as in the prospectus dated 10 August 2007 which was issued by the Issuer in connection with the Notes.

The Issuer hereby notifies the Noteholders that following the Payment Date falling on 10 February 2020, the Issuer had insufficient funds to pay interest in full in respect of the most senior class of Notes (being, at the date of this notice, the Class D Notes) on such date in accordance with Condition 6(a)(i). As this failure to pay such interest has now continued for a period of at least five Business Days, as specified in the Events of Default set out at Condition 10(a)(i) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes, an Event of Default has now occurred.

Queries may be addressed to the Issuer as follows:

STRAWINSKY I P.L.C.

Contact details of the Issuer:

Strawinsky I P.L.C.

Block A, Georges Quay Plaza,

Georges Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland

Attention: The Directors

Telephone: +353 1 9631 030

Fax: +353 1 6864 879

E-mail: capitalmarkets.ie@vistra.com(Ref: Strawinsky I P.L.C.)

Ref: Strawinsky I P.L.C.

This Notice is given by the Issuer on 18 February 2020.

STRAWINSKY I P.L.C.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEBVLFFBLLEBBK
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Notice of Event of Default - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 11:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:30aCRAFT BREW ALLIANCE : SEC Filing - DEFA14A
PU
06:30aSOPHOS : UBS AG (EPT) - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sophos Group plc
PU
06:30aSOPHOS : UBS AG (EPT) - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sophos Group plc Replacement
PU
06:30aFIRST TIME IN AUSTRIA : BAWAG P.S.K. launches capital protection for fund savings plan
PU
06:30aCRAFT BREW ALLIANCE : Defa14a
PU
06:30aKKR : Annual report which provides a comprehensive overview of the company for the past year
PU
06:30aMoscow Exchange trading schedule for 2020 holidays
PU
06:30aAVIVAGEN : Finalizes Distribution Agreement with INPHILCO in the Philippines
PU
06:29aWALMART INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:29aCORNING INCORPORATED : INC /NY Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
3NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
4BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA
5RENAULT : French finance minister warns Renault against job cuts, factory closures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group