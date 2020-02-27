Log in
London Stock Exchange : Notice of Executed Supplemental Indenture

02/27/2020 | 12:42pm EST
Regulatory Story
HPS Loan Mgt 11-2017 - IRSH
Notice of Executed Supplemental Indenture
Released 17:11 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4111E
HPS Loan Management 11-2017, Ltd.
27 February 2020

Name: HPS Loan Management 11-2017, Ltd.

Date: 27 February 2020

Re: Notice of Executed Supplemental Indenture

Please click on the following link to view the documents:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4111E_1-2020-2-27.pdf

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Notice of Executed Supplemental Indenture - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:13:00 UTC
