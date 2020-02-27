London Stock Exchange : Notice of Executed Supplemental Indenture

Name: HPS Loan Management 11-2017, Ltd.

Date: 27 February 2020

Re: Notice of Executed Supplemental Indenture

Please click on the following link to view the documents:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4111E_1-2020-2-27.pdf

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.