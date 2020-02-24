Log in
London Stock Exchange : Notice of Optional Redemption by Refinancing

02/24/2020 | 03:54am EST
Regulatory Story
Mariner CLO 2015-1 LLC - IRSH
Notice of Optional Redemption by Refinancing
Released 08:49 24-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 8842D
Mariner CLO 2015-1 LLC
24 February 2020

Name: Mariner CLO 2015-1 LLC

Date: 24th February 2020

Re: Notice of Optional Redemption by Refinancing

Please click on the following link to view the document:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8842D_1-2020-2-24.pdf

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEKKQBQFBKKPBB
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Notice of Optional Redemption by Refinancing - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 08:53:03 UTC
