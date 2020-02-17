Log in
London Stock Exchange : Notice of Potential Refinancing

02/17/2020 | 10:27am EST
Regulatory Story
Armada Euro CLO I - IRSH
Notice of Potential Refinancing
Released 15:21 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2554D
Armada Euro CLO I DAC
17 February 2020

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL HOLDERS. IF HOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000, AS AMENDED (IF THEY ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM), OR OTHER APPROPRIATELY AUTHORISED INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS (IF THEY ARE LOCATED OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED KINGDOM).

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUIRED TO EXPEDITE TRANSMISSION HEREOF TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES IN A TIMELY MANNER. IF BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE MATTERS REFERRED TO IN THIS NOTICE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR STOCKBROKER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY.

This Notice is addressed only to holders of the Notes (as defined below) and persons to whom it may otherwise be lawful to distribute it ('relevant persons'). It is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this Notice relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding(s) of the Notes referred to below, you should immediately forward this Notice to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF, AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS, AN OFFER FOR SALE, EXCHANGE OR SUBSCRIPTION OF, OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY, EXCHANGE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF THE ISSUER OR ANY OTHER ENTITY IN ANY JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.



ARMADA EURO CLO I DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

(a designated activity company incorporated under the laws of Ireland with registered number582068 and having its registered office in Ireland)
(the 'Issuer')

€211,000,000 Class A Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2030

CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes
(Reg S: XS1650072801 / 144A; XS1650074419)

CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes

(Reg S: XS1650073015 / 144A: XS1650074682

CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes
(Reg S: XS1650072983 / 144A XS1650074500)


€49,200,000 Class B Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2030

CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes
(Reg S: XS1650073106 / Reg 144A: XS1650074765)

CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes

(Reg S: XS1650073361 / 144A: XS1650074922)

CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes

(Reg S: XS1650073288 / 144A XS1650074849

€24,100,000 Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030

CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes
(Reg S: XS1650073445 / 144A: XS1650075069)

CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes
(Reg S: XS1650073791 / 144A: XS1650075226)

CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes
(Reg S: XS1650073528 / 144A: XS1650075143)

€16,000,000 Class D Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030

CM Removal and Replacement Voting Notes
(Reg S: XS1650073874 / 144A: XS1650075499)

CM Removal and Replacement Exchangeable Non-Voting Notes
(Reg S: XS1650074096 / 144A: XS1650075655)

CM Removal and Replacement Non-Voting Notes

(Reg S: XS1650073957 / 144A: XS1650075572)

€23,200,000 Class E Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030

(Reg S: XS1650074179 / 144A: XS1650075739)

€10,200,000 Class F Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2030

(Reg S: XS1650074336 / 144A: XS1650075812)

€34,500,000 Subordinated Notes due 2030

(Reg S: XS1650074252 / 144A: XS1650075903)

(the 'Notes')

17 February 2020

NOTICE OF POTENTIAL REFINANCING

For the purposes of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by the Directors of the Issuer.

We refer to the trust deed dated 21 September 2017 between, among others, the Issuer, Brigade Capital Europe Management LLP) (as 'Collateral Manager') and the Trustee (including the conditions of the Notes set out at schedule 3 (Conditions of the Notes) thereto (the 'Conditions')) as amended, restated and/or supplemented from time to time (the 'Trust Deed') pursuant to which the Notes were constituted on the terms and subject to the Conditions contained therein.

Capitalised terms used herein and not specifically defined will bear the same meanings as in the Trust Deed (and the Conditions therein).

We hereby give you notice of our intention to potentially redeem by way of refinancing certain Classes of Rated Notes (in whole or in part as applicable) subject to and in accordance with Condition 7(b) (Optional Redemption). Additional notices and documentation will be provided to Noteholders as required by the Transaction Documents.

Further, certain amendments may be made to the Transaction Documents in order to effect the refinancing, in accordance with the terms thereof.

Please note, this notice is not a Redemption Notice in accordance with Condition 7(b)(iv) (Terms and Conditions of an Optional Redemption).

This notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities in any jurisdiction.

This notice and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with this notice will be governed by and construed in accordance with English law.

No person has been authorised to give information, or to make any representation in connection therewith, other than as contained herein. The delivery of this Notice at any time does not imply that the information in it is correct as at any time subsequent to its date.



For and on behalf of:

ARMADA EURO CLO I DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

as Issuer

Attention: The Directors

Fax: +353 1 697 3300

Telephone: +353 1 697 3200

Email: mfdublin@maples.com

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEGPUUPPUPUGAM
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Notice of Potential Refinancing - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 15:26:04 UTC
