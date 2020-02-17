London Stock Exchange : Notice of Potential Refinancing

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL HOLDERS. IF HOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000, AS AMENDED (IF THEY ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM), OR OTHER APPROPRIATELY AUTHORISED INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS (IF THEY ARE LOCATED OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED KINGDOM).

ARMADA EURO CLO I DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

(a designated activity company incorporated under the laws of Ireland with registered number582068 and having its registered office in Ireland)

(the 'Issuer')

17 February 2020

NOTICE OF POTENTIAL REFINANCING

For the purposes of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by the Directors of the Issuer.

We refer to the trust deed dated 21 September 2017 between, among others, the Issuer, Brigade Capital Europe Management LLP) (as 'Collateral Manager') and the Trustee (including the conditions of the Notes set out at schedule 3 (Conditions of the Notes) thereto (the 'Conditions')) as amended, restated and/or supplemented from time to time (the 'Trust Deed') pursuant to which the Notes were constituted on the terms and subject to the Conditions contained therein.

Capitalised terms used herein and not specifically defined will bear the same meanings as in the Trust Deed (and the Conditions therein).

We hereby give you notice of our intention to potentially redeem by way of refinancing certain Classes of Rated Notes (in whole or in part as applicable) subject to and in accordance with Condition 7(b) (Optional Redemption). Additional notices and documentation will be provided to Noteholders as required by the Transaction Documents.

Further, certain amendments may be made to the Transaction Documents in order to effect the refinancing, in accordance with the terms thereof.

Please note, this notice is not a Redemption Notice in accordance with Condition 7(b)(iv) (Terms and Conditions of an Optional Redemption).

This notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities in any jurisdiction.

This notice and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with this notice will be governed by and construed in accordance with English law.

No person has been authorised to give information, or to make any representation in connection therewith, other than as contained herein. The delivery of this Notice at any time does not imply that the information in it is correct as at any time subsequent to its date.







