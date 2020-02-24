Log in
London Stock Exchange : Notice of Results of Meetings of Noteholders

02/24/2020 | 10:08am EST
Regulatory Story
Juno (Eclipse 2007-2) DAC - IRSH
Notice of Results of Meetings of Noteholders
Released 15:04 24-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 9396D
Juno (Eclipse 2007-2) DAC
24 February 2020

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITARIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO PASS THIS NOTICE TO SUCH BENEFICIAL OWNERS IN A TIMELY MANNER.

If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial, legal or other advice from a duly qualified professional adviser.

If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding(s) of the Notes referred to below, you should immediately forward this document to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF

€677,250,000 Class A Floating Rate Notes due 2022 ('A Notes')
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0299976323; ISIN (Rule 144A): XS0302319370)

€600,000 Class X Floating Rate Notes due 2022 ('X Notes')
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0299976596; ISIN (Rule 144A): XS0302319610)

€69,150,000 Class B Floating Rate Notes due 2022 ('B Notes')
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0299976752; ISIN (Rule 144A): XS0302320386)

€74,300,000 Class C Floating Rate Notes due 2022 ('C Notes')
(ISIN (Reg S): XS0299976836; ISIN (Rule 144A): XS0302320543)

€40,900,000 Class D Floating Rate Notes due 2022 ('D Notes')
(ISIN (Reg S Note) XS0299977057; ISIN (Rule 144A): XS0302320899)

€5,750,000 Class E Floating Rate Notes due 2022 ('E Notes')
(ISIN (Reg S Note) XS0299977131; ISIN (Rule 144A): XS0302321194)

(together, the 'Notes') issued by

Juno (Eclipse 2007‑2) DAC (the 'Issuer')

Notice of Results of Meetings of Noteholders

Capitalised terms used herein and not specifically defined will bear the same meaning as in the trust deed dated 30 May 2007 in relation to the Notes.

In reference to the Issuer's market notices dated 23 December 2019 (RNS Number: 8858X) (the 'Meeting Notice') and dated 14 January 2020 (RNS Number: 7997Z):

· the Issuer confirms that the Deed of Payment, Release and Termination set out in the schedule to the Meeting Notice has been executed; and

· the payments referred to in clause 4.3 of the Deed of Payment, Release and Termination have been made by the Issuer.

An investor report setting out the payments referred to in this Notice is available at: https://gctinvestorreporting.bnymellon.com/GCTIRServices/PublicUserServlet

This Notice is given by

Juno (Eclipse 2007‑2) DAC

24 February 2020

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFLFFSFEISFII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 15:07:01 UTC
