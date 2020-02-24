London Stock Exchange : Notice of Results of Meetings of Noteholders

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITARIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO PASS THIS NOTICE TO SUCH BENEFICIAL OWNERS IN A TIMELY MANNER.

If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial, legal or other advice from a duly qualified professional adviser.

If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding(s) of the Notes referred to below, you should immediately forward this document to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF

€677,250,000 Class A Floating Rate Notes due 2022 ('A Notes')

(ISIN (Reg S): XS0299976323; ISIN (Rule 144A): XS0302319370)

€600,000 Class X Floating Rate Notes due 2022 ('X Notes')

(ISIN (Reg S): XS0299976596; ISIN (Rule 144A): XS0302319610)

€69,150,000 Class B Floating Rate Notes due 2022 ('B Notes')

(ISIN (Reg S): XS0299976752; ISIN (Rule 144A): XS0302320386)

€74,300,000 Class C Floating Rate Notes due 2022 ('C Notes')

(ISIN (Reg S): XS0299976836; ISIN (Rule 144A): XS0302320543)

€40,900,000 Class D Floating Rate Notes due 2022 ('D Notes')

(ISIN (Reg S Note) XS0299977057; ISIN (Rule 144A): XS0302320899)

€5,750,000 Class E Floating Rate Notes due 2022 ('E Notes')

(ISIN (Reg S Note) XS0299977131; ISIN (Rule 144A): XS0302321194)

(together, the 'Notes') issued by

Juno (Eclipse 2007‑2) DAC (the 'Issuer')

Notice of Results of Meetings of Noteholders

Capitalised terms used herein and not specifically defined will bear the same meaning as in the trust deed dated 30 May 2007 in relation to the Notes.

In reference to the Issuer's market notices dated 23 December 2019 (RNS Number: 8858X) (the 'Meeting Notice') and dated 14 January 2020 (RNS Number: 7997Z):

· the Issuer confirms that the Deed of Payment, Release and Termination set out in the schedule to the Meeting Notice has been executed; and

· the payments referred to in clause 4.3 of the Deed of Payment, Release and Termination have been made by the Issuer.

An investor report setting out the payments referred to in this Notice is available at: https://gctinvestorreporting.bnymellon.com/GCTIRServices/PublicUserServlet

This Notice is given by

Juno (Eclipse 2007‑2) DAC

24 February 2020

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.