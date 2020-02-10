London Stock Exchange : Notice of Satisfaction and Discharge

Jerrold FinCo plc
Lake View, Lakeside
Cheadle
Cheshire, SK8 3GW
United Kingdom
(the 'Issuer')
£375,000,000 6¼% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 (the 'Notes')
Common Code / ISIN: XS1497754710/149775471 (Regulation S)
Common Code / ISIN: XS1497754801/149775480 (Rule 144A)
February 10, 2020
Notice of Satisfaction and Discharge
Notice is hereby given that the Issuer satisfied and discharged its obligations under the indenture governing the Notes by, inter alia, depositing with Deutsche Trustee Company Limited (the 'Trustee') all sums payable under the Indenture governing the Notes.
The remaining outstanding principal amount of the Notes is £nil.
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.