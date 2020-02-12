Log in
London Stock Exchange : Notice of automatic early redemption of the Notes

02/12/2020 | 04:19am EST
Regulatory Story
AB Financial Products DAC - IRSH
Notice of automatic early redemption of the Notes
Released 09:14 12-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7533C
AB Financial Products DAC
12 February 2020
Company name AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company

Headline Notice of automatic early redemption of the Notes

AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release

Date of Announcement: 12 February 2020

Name of Issuer: AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company

Description of the Notes: Series 308 EUR 500,000 Single Underlying Autocallable Note Coupon (the 'Notes') issued by AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company (the 'Issuer') and guaranteed by Andorra Banc Agrícol Reig, S.A.

Re: Notice of automatic early redemption of the Notes

The Issuer wishes to advise holders of the Notes that the Notes were redeemed early on 17th February 2020 in accordance with their terms. Further details of such redemption are set out in the copy of the notice to noteholders attached at the Appendix hereto.

Should noteholders require any further information in respect of the above, the Issuer invites noteholders to make contact by letter or email with the following:

Contact Information:

AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company
2nd Floor

1-2 Victoria, Buildings

Haddington Road

Dublin 4

Ireland

Fax: 01-4161239

Attention: Directors

NOTICE OF AUTOMATIC EARLY REDEMPTION

To Noteholders of the outstanding

Series 308 EUR 500,000 Single Underlying Autocallable Note (the 'Notes') issued by AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company (the 'Issuer') and guaranteed by Andorra Banc Agrícol Reig, S.A.

ISIN: XS2039616185

Common Code: 203961618

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENto the Noteholders of the above Notes that on the Observation Date which occurred on 10th February 2020 the Reference Level of the Shares was greater than the Redemption Threshold. As a result and in accordance with paragraph II (Automatic Early Redemption) of the specific terms for Single Underlying Autocallable Note, the Notes shall redeem at the Cash Settlement Amount (Early Redemption), being 100% of the Nominal Amount of each Note on 17th February 2020, such date being the Early Redemption Date.

Following the payment by the Issuer of the Early Redemption Amount in respect of each Note, the Notes shall be redeemed and the Issuer shall have no further obligations to Noteholders in respect of the Notes.

This notice of automatic early redemption is given to Noteholders in accordance with Condition 7(f) (Automatic Early Redemption) of the terms and conditions of the Notes.

Capitalised terms used herein shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the meanings given to them in the pricing supplement dated as of 16th August 2019 relating to the issue of the Notes.

AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company

By:……………………………………

As of 12 February 2020

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEEANAAFFFEEEA
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Notice of automatic early redemption of the Notes - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 09:18:03 UTC
