London Stock Exchange : Notice of automatic early redemption of the Notes

Company name AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company

Headline Notice of automatic early redemption of the Notes

AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release

Date of Announcement: 18 February 2020

Name of Issuer: AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company

Description of the Notes: Series 171 EUR 500,000 Single Underlying Autocallable Note Coupon (the 'Notes') issued by AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company (the 'Issuer') and guaranteed by Andorra Banc Agrícol Reig, S.A.

Re: Notice of automatic early redemption of the Notes

The Issuer wishes to advise holders of the Notes that the Notes were redeemed early on 24th February 2020 in accordance with their terms. Further details of such redemption are set out in the copy of the notice to noteholders attached at the Appendix hereto.

Should noteholders require any further information in respect of the above, the Issuer invites noteholders to make contact by letter or email with the following:

Contact Information:

AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company

2nd Floor

1-2 Victoria, Buildings

Haddington Road

Dublin 4

Ireland

Fax: 01-4161239

Attention: Directors

NOTICE OF AUTOMATIC EARLY REDEMPTION

To Noteholders of the outstanding

Series 171 EUR 500,000 Single Underlying Autocallable Note (the 'Notes') issued by AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company (the 'Issuer') and guaranteed by Andorra Banc Agrícol Reig, S.A.

ISIN: XS1770378260

Common Code: 177037826

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENto the Noteholders of the above Notes that on the Observation Date which occurred on 17th February 2020 the Reference Level of the Shares was greater than the Redemption Threshold. As a result and in accordance with paragraph II (Automatic Early Redemption) of the specific terms for Single Underlying Autocallable Note, the Notes shall redeem at the Cash Settlement Amount (Early Redemption), being 100% of the Nominal Amount of each Note on 24th February 2020, such date being the Early Redemption Date.

Following the payment by the Issuer of the Early Redemption Amount in respect of each Note, the Notes shall be redeemed and the Issuer shall have no further obligations to Noteholders in respect of the Notes.

This notice of automatic early redemption is given to Noteholders in accordance with Condition 7(f) (Automatic Early Redemption) of the terms and conditions of the Notes.

Capitalised terms used herein shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the meanings given to them in the pricing supplement dated as of 23th February 2018 relating to the issue of the Notes.

AB Financial Products Designated Activity Company

By:……………………………………

As of 18 February 2020

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.