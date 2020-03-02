Log in
London Stock Exchange : Notice to Holders

03/02/2020 | 05:08am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Hercules(Eclipse 2006-4)plc - IRSH
Notice to Holders
Released 10:05 02-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 6718E
Hercules(Eclipse 2006-4)plc
02 March 2020

Company Name:-Hercules (Eclipse 2006-4) plc

Headline:-Ashbourne Portfolio Whole Loan - Sale of Trading Care Home

Date:-2 March 2020

HERCULES (ECLIPSE 2006-4) PLC

a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number 5895593

(the 'Issuer')

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF

£666,000,000 Class A Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2018
ISIN (Reg S Notes) XS0276410080

£43,950,000 Class B Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2018
ISIN (Reg S Notes) XS0276410833

£25,000,000 Class C Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2018
ISIN (Reg S Notes) XS0276412375

£51,000,000 Class D Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2018
ISIN (Reg S Notes) XS0276413183

£29,000,000 Class E Commercial Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2018
ISIN (Reg S Notes) XS0276413340

(together, the 'Notes')

The Notes are admitted to the official list of the Irish Stock Exchange plc and to trading on its regulated market.

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (market abuse regulation) requires disclosure by or on behalf of the Issuer of any inside information concerning the Issuer. The EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014) requires disclosure of inside information relating to the Issuer.

The Special Servicer has made the following information available to the Issuer. The Issuer notes that it has not been involved in the preparation of this information and in accordance with normal practice, the Issuer expresses no opinion in respect of the information contained in this Notice. Furthermore, this Notice is issued without prejudice to any and all of the Issuer's rights under the Transaction Documents relating to the Notes, all of which are expressly reserved.

This Notice is solely directed to the holders of the Notes ('Noteholders') and should not be relied upon or used by any other person.

Please note that, in accordance with normal practice, neither the Trustee nor any of its advisors has been consulted or involved in the formulation or negotiation of the matters contemplated by this Notice or has verified the information contained in any part of this Notice.

Further neither the Trustee nor any of its advisors expresses any opinion as to the merits or purpose of the matters contemplated by this Notice or as to the action the Noteholders should take in relation to them.

Neither the Trustee nor any of its advisors makes any representation regarding the accuracy, sufficiency, relevance or otherwise of any information contained in this Notice or otherwise disclosed or to be disclosed to the Noteholders in connection with the matters contemplated by this Notice or that all relevant information has been disclosed to Noteholders in this Notice or otherwise. Neither the Trustee nor any of its advisors accepts any liability in relation to the matters contemplated by this Notice. Accordingly, the Trustee urges Noteholders who are in any doubt as to the impact of the matters contemplated by this Notice to seek their own independent financial and/or legal advice.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this Notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus dated 5 December 2006 issued by the Issuer (the 'Prospectus').

Background

The Special Servicer refers Noteholders to the RIS announcement relating to the Issuer and released on the Irish Stock Exchange website on 17 February 2020 (the '17 February Announcement).

In the 17 February Announcement, the Special Servicer affirmed to Noteholders that, among other things, that in addition to the five closed homes presently being marketed (or being prepared for marketing) for sale, that thirty-two trading care homes are being marketed for sale.

Sale of a trading care home

Subsequent to the 17 February Announcement, the disposal of a further trading care home for a total gross sale consideration of £2.925m was completed on the 28th February 2020, with the details shown below.

Property Name

Location

Gross Sale Price

Fleetwood Lodge

Fleet

£2,925,000




Following the deduction of the various costs from the sale consideration, the net sale proceeds will be available for application down the loan waterfall by the Agent at the April 2020 Loan Payment Date.

FURTHER UPDATES

The Special Servicer continues to evaluate various options in relation to maximising recoveries under the Priority A Loan. The Special Servicer will continue to update the Issuer as the process develops.

Special Servicer contact:

Link Asset Services (London) Limited
6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street
London EC2V 7NQ
E-mail: rob.hook@linkgroup.co.uk

By:

Hercules (ECLIPSE 2006-4) plc
35 Great St Helen's
London EC3A 6AP
(in its capacity as Issuer)

cc:

BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited
One Canada Square
London E14 5AL
(in its capacity as Trustee)

Date: 2 March 2020

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEGZGGFGZDGGZM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Notice to Holders - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 10:07:03 UTC
