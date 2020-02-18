Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Notice to Holders - Segregated Series No. 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 10:44am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
China Equity Investments DAC - IRSH
Notice to Holders - Segregated Series No. 1
Released 15:38 18-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3824D
China Equity Investments DAC
18 February 2020

Euronext Dublin Announcement

For immediate release 18 February 2020

China Equity Investments Designated Activity Company

(the 'Issuer')

USD100,000,000 Segregated Series No.1 Securities due August 2064

ISIN: XS1092174090

(the 'Securities')

NOTICE TO securityholders - amendment and restatement of portfolio management agreement

The Securities have been issued by the Issuer and are constituted pursuant to the terms of a constituting instrument entered into on 30 July 2014 entered into between, amongst others, the Issuer and Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Limited as trustee (the 'Trustee')(the 'Constituting Instrument') and are subject to and have the benefit of:

(a) the Master Conditions (as amended by the Constituting Instrument) (the 'Conditions'); and

(b) a Cayman Islands law portfolio management agreement dated 30 July 2014 and entered into between the Issuer, PAG China Equity Investment Management Limited as portfolio manager (the 'Portfolio Manager') and the Trustee (as amended from time to time)(the 'Portfolio Management Agreement').

Terms and expressions used but not defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Conditions (whether expressly defined therein or by reference to another document).

The Securities are admitted to the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin ('Euronext Dublin') and to trading on its Global Exchange Market.

The Issuer, the Portfolio Manager and the Trustee have entered into an amended and restated portfolio management agreement dated 17 February 2020 (effective as of 10 January 2020) (the 'Amended and Restated Portfolio Management Agreement') for the purposes of, amongst other things, reflecting and accommodating the economic substance requirements recently introduced in the Cayman Islands, such changes include updating the nomenclature to refer to the Portfolio Manager as the 'Portfolio Advisor' and also removing the discretionary portfolio management ability of the Portfolio Advisor.

The Issuer hereby issues this notice (the 'Notice') for the purposes of disclosing material information with respect to the Securities in accordance with its obligations to do so under all applicable laws and the rules and guidelines of Euronext Dublin.

Documents available for inspection

The Amended and Restated Portfolio Management Agreement is available on request at the registered office of the Issuer.

This Notice is given by:

The Directors

China Equity Investments DAC

Fourth Floor,

76 Lower Baggot Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

For further information on the above, please contact:

The Directors

China Equity Investments DAC

Fourth Floor,

76 Lower Baggot Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Telephone: +353 1 906 2200

Email: info@sannegroup.com

END

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISESFWFIAESSEDE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Notice to Holders - Segregated Series No. 1 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 15:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION : Update on 2020 Drilling at the Philadelphia High-Grade Gold-Silver Vein Property Mohave County, Arizona - Visible Gold in 5 out of 9 holes -
AQ
11:06aSKANSKA : UK construction sector could improve productivity by learning from the aviation industry
AQ
11:06aOB''YEDINENNAYA AVISTRITL'NY KRPRTSY : Civil Aircraft Market Overview for ASEAN
AQ
11:06aGlobal Frozen Food Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Ajinomoto Co. Inc. and Bonduelle SCA | Technavio
BU
11:05aAAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:05a2020 CPQ Value Matrix Underscores Value of Price Optimization and Self-Service Functionality
BU
11:05aTRINTECH : Announces Four SAP-Certified Integrations with SAP S/4HANA(R) and SAP NetWeaver(R)
EQ
11:04aLess Greenhouse Gas Emissions at Liebherr-Aerospace Toulouse
PU
11:04aTALENOM PLC : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act
PU
11:04aHANZA YEAR-END REPORT : A strong base for the future
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple virus warning shakes stocks, euro near three-year low
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
4NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
5CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group