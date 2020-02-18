London Stock Exchange : Notice to Holders - Segregated Series No.2

Euronext Dublin Announcement

For immediate release 18 February 2020

China Equity Investments Designated Activity Company

(the 'Issuer')

USD200,000,000 Segregated Series No.2 Securities due August 2065

ISIN: XS1331900669

(the 'Securities')

NOTICE TO securityholders - amendment and restatement of portfolio management agreement

The Securities have been issued by the Issuer and are constituted pursuant to the terms of a constituting instrument entered into on 11 December 2015 entered into between, amongst others, the Issuer and Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Limited as trustee (the 'Trustee')(the 'Constituting Instrument') and are subject to and have the benefit of:

(a) the Master Conditions (as amended by the Constituting Instrument) (the 'Conditions'); and

(b) a Cayman Islands law portfolio management agreement dated 30 July 2014 and entered into between the Issuer, PAG China Equity Investment Management Limited as portfolio manager (the 'Portfolio Manager') and the Trustee (as amended from time to time)(the 'Portfolio Management Agreement').

Terms and expressions used but not defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Conditions (whether expressly defined therein or by reference to another document).

The Securities are admitted to the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin ('Euronext Dublin') and to trading on its Global Exchange Market.

The Issuer, the Portfolio Manager and the Trustee have entered into an amended and restated portfolio management agreement dated 17 February 2020 (effective as of 10 January 2020) (the 'Amended and Restated Portfolio Management Agreement') for the purposes of, amongst other things, reflecting and accommodating the economic substance requirements recently introduced in the Cayman Islands, such changes include updating the nomenclature to refer to the Portfolio Manager as the 'Portfolio Advisor' and also removing the discretionary portfolio management ability of the Portfolio Advisor.

The Issuer hereby issues this notice (the 'Notice') for the purposes of disclosing material information with respect to the Securities in accordance with its obligations to do so under all applicable laws and the rules and guidelines of Euronext Dublin.

Documents available for inspection

The Amended and Restated Portfolio Management Agreement is available on request at the registered office of the Issuer.

This Notice is given by:

The Directors

China Equity Investments DAC

Fourth Floor,

76 Lower Baggot Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

For further information on the above, please contact:

The Directors

China Equity Investments DAC

Fourth Floor,

76 Lower Baggot Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Telephone: +353 1 906 2200

Email: info@sannegroup.com

END

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.