London Stock Exchange : Notice to Noteholders - Update on Dutch VAT (MAR)

03/10/2020 | 08:09am EDT
Regulatory Story
Jubilee CLO 2017-XVIII B.V - IRSH
Notice to Noteholders - Update on Dutch VAT (MAR)
Released 12:05 10-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 6163F
Jubilee CLO 2017-XVIII B.V
10 March 2020

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUIRED TO EXPEDITE TRANSMISSION HEREOF TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES IN A TIMELY MANNER. IF BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE MATTERS REFERRED TO IN THIS NOTICE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR STOCKBROKER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY.

If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding(s) of Notes referred to below, you should immediately forward this notice to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

UPDATE ON THE DUTCH VAT EXEMPTION ON Collateral MANAGEMENT FEES AND Collateral ADMINISTRATION FEES

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION IN THE MEANING OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

Jubilee CLO 2017-XVIII B.V.
(a private company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of The Netherlands, having its statutory seat in Amsterdam with a registered number of 67180574)
(the 'Issuer')

regarding any and all notes issued by the Issuer and currently outstanding
(the 'Notes')

This notice is released by the Issuer and contains inside information of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Notes described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this notice is made by the Managing Directors of the Issuer.

We refer to the trust deed dated 5 July 2017 made between, inter alios, the Issuer, the Trustee and the Investment Manager (each term as defined therein), including the conditions of the Notes included therein (the 'Conditions'), pursuant to which the Notes were constituted (the 'Trust Deed'). Terms defined in the Trust Deed (including the Conditions) shall have the same meaning when used in this notice unless the context requires otherwise.

Further to the notice published by the Issuer on 21 February 2020, the Issuer hereby announces that it has been orally informed by the Dutch tax authorities that they will not apply their recently revised position on the VAT exemption pursuant to which they consider that VAT is payable on the investment management fee and collateral administration fee with retroactive effect and that the Dutch tax authorities are currently considering the term of a grace period.

This notice and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with this notice will be governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the laws of The Netherlands. Any dispute arising out of or in connection with this notice (including, without limitation, disputes relating to any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with this letter) shall be submitted to the exclusive jurisdiction of the competent courts of Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

No person has been authorised to give information, or to make any representation in connection therewith, other than as contained herein. The delivery of this notice at any time does not imply that the information in it is correct as at any time subsequent to its date.

10 March 2020

________________________________________________

Jubilee CLO 2017-XVIII B.V. (as the Issuer)

Contact:

The Managing Directors

AMS.Secretary.SFS@TMF-Group.com

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEEAADEFELEEFA
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Notice to Noteholders - Update on Dutch VAT (MAR) - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 12:08:07 UTC
