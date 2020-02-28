London Stock Exchange : Notice to Noteholders and Certificate Holders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL

Ripon Mortgages PLC



(a public limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales with registered number 10664477 )

(the Issuer)

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS AND CERTIFICATEHOLDERS

28 February 2020

We refer to the trust deed originally dated 25 April 2017 and made between Ripon Mortgages plc (the Issuer) and Citicorp Trustee Company Limited as note trustee (the Note Trustee) constituting the Notes and the Certificates (as supplemented or amended and restated from time to time, the Trust Deed).

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning set out in the master definitions and construction schedule originally dated 25 April 2017and entered into between, among others, the Issuer and the Note Trustee (as supplemented or amended and restated from time to time) (the MDCS).

Pursuant to clause 25.4 of the Trust Deed, condition 13.7 of the Conditions and condition 12.7 of the Certificate Conditions, we are writing to notify the Noteholders and the Certificateholders that, in order to amend the provisions of the Portfolio Purchase and Market Sale Deed Poll and of the Trust Deed to clarify that the Portfolio Option Holder may exercise the Portfolio Purchase Option so as to enable the Issuer to redeem the Notes on the First Optional Redemption Date, the Issuer and the Note Trustee have entered into a supplemental deed on 28 February 2020 (the Supplemental Deed).

Pursuant to the Supplemental Deed, each of the Trust Deed and the Portfolio Purchase and Market Sale Deed Poll shall be read and construed as one document together with (in each case) the Supplemental Deed, with effect from the date of the Supplemental Deed.

