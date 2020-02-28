Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Notice to Noteholders and Certificate Holders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 11:37am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Ripon Mortgages Plc - IRSH
Notice to Noteholders and Certificate Holders
Released 16:27 28-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5625E
Ripon Mortgages Plc
28 February 2020

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL

Ripon Mortgages PLC
(a public limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales with registered number10664477)

(the Issuer)

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS AND CERTIFICATEHOLDERS

£2,179,579,000 Class A1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2056 (the Class A1 Notes)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593588103, Reg S Common Code: 159358810, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593589689, Rule 144A Common Code: 159358968)

£5,460,294,000 Class A2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2056 (the Class A2 Notes)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593590182, Reg S Common Code: 159359018, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593590265, Rule 144A Common Code: 159359026)

£409,474,000 Class B1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2056 (the Class B1 Notes)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593590695, Reg S Common Code: 159359069, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593590851, Rule 144A Common Code: 159359085)

£231,289,000 Class B2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2056 (the Class B2 Notes)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593591073, Reg S Common Code: 159359107, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593591230, Rule 144A Common Code: 159359123)

£214,737,000 Class C1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2056 (the Class C1 Notes)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593591404, Reg S Common Code: 159359140, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593591669, Rule 144A Common Code: 159359166)

£401,382,000 Class C2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2056 (the Class C2 Notes)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593591826, Reg S Common Code: 159359182, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593592121, Rule 144A Common Code: 159359212)

£117,369,000 Class D1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2056 (the Class D1 Notes)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593592477, Reg S Common Code: 159359247, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593592550, Rule 144A Common Code: 159359255)

£178,368,000 Class D2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2056 (the Class D2 Notes)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593592808, Reg S Common Code: 159359280, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593592980, Rule 144A Common Code: 159359298)

£24,645,000 Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2056 (the Class E Notes)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593593012, Reg S Common Code: 159359301, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593593285, Rule 144A Common Code: 159359328)

£98,579,000 Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due August 2056 (the Class F Notes)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593593368, Reg S Common Code: 159359336, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593593442, Rule 144A Common Code: 159359344)

£98,579,000 Class G Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due August 2056 (the Class G Notes)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593593525, Reg S Common Code: 159359352, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593593798, Rule 144A Common Code: 159359379)

£207,016,000 Class R Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due August 2056 (the Class R Notes)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593593871, Reg S Common Code: 159359387, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593593954, Rule 144A Common Code: 159359395)

and

£443,606,000 Class Z Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due August 2056 (the Class Z Notes)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593594093, Reg S Common Code: 159359409, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593588285, Rule 144A Common Code: 159358828)

(the Class A1 Notes, the Class A2 Notes, the Class B1 Notes, the Class B2 Notes, the Class C1 Notes, the Class C2 Notes, the Class D1 Notes, the Class D2 Notes, the Class E Notes, the Class F Notes, the Class G Notes, the Class R Notes and the Class Z Notes, the Notes)

Class Y Certificates (the Class Y Certificates)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593594507, Reg S Common Code: 159359450, Rule 144A ISIN: XS1593594762, Rule 144A Common Code: 159359476)

and

Class X Certificates (the Class X Certificates)

(Reg S ISIN: XS1593594846, Reg S Common Code: 159359484)

(the Class Y Certificates and the Class X Certificates, the Certificates)

28 February 2020

We refer to the trust deed originally dated 25 April 2017 and made between Ripon Mortgages plc (the Issuer) and Citicorp Trustee Company Limited as note trustee (the Note Trustee) constituting the Notes and the Certificates (as supplemented or amended and restated from time to time, the Trust Deed).

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning set out in the master definitions and construction schedule originally dated 25 April 2017and entered into between, among others, the Issuer and the Note Trustee (as supplemented or amended and restated from time to time) (the MDCS).

Pursuant to clause 25.4 of the Trust Deed, condition 13.7 of the Conditions and condition 12.7 of the Certificate Conditions, we are writing to notify the Noteholders and the Certificateholders that, in order to amend the provisions of the Portfolio Purchase and Market Sale Deed Poll and of the Trust Deed to clarify that the Portfolio Option Holder may exercise the Portfolio Purchase Option so as to enable the Issuer to redeem the Notes on the First Optional Redemption Date, the Issuer and the Note Trustee have entered into a supplemental deed on 28 February 2020 (the Supplemental Deed).

Pursuant to the Supplemental Deed, each of the Trust Deed and the Portfolio Purchase and Market Sale Deed Poll shall be read and construed as one document together with (in each case) the Supplemental Deed, with effect from the date of the Supplemental Deed.

A copy of the Supplemental Deed is available for inspection by the Noteholders and the Certificateholders at the registered office of the Issuer and at the specified office of the Paying Agents, during usual business hours, on any weekday (public holidays excepted).



For further information, please contact:

Ripon Mortgages PLC

35 Great St. Helen's

London, EC3A 6AP

United Kingdom

For the attention of the Directors

Tel: +44(0)20 7398 6300

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFLFFRFRITFII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Notice to Noteholders and Certificate Holders - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 16:36:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:56aPART II : Item 7. and item 7a. management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
11:56aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Tugu Insurance Company Limited
BU
11:55aMACY'S : Macy's, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:55aMCDONALD : Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2008 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:54aJUST EAT : 'World's first seaweed-lined takeaway box' lands in London; The new home-compostable cardboard container is expected to stop more than 3,600 plastic boxes from being used
AQ
11:53aTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:52aHILTON WORLDWIDE : 02.28.20Hilton Enters Next Century With Resilient Operating Performance in Asia Pacific
PU
11:52aSPP : Notice of an acquisition of a beneficial interest in securities
PU
11:52aUNITED UTILITIES : Philip Aspin appointed as Chief Financial Officer designate
PU
11:52aALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S A : Announcement 1526/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
3NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Prosegur and Telefónica close the deal for the joint management of the alar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group