London Stock Exchange : Nuts ‘N More LLC

Summary

Recall Reason Description Potential contamination with Listeria sp, Brand Name(s) Nuts 'N More LLC Product Description Plain Peanut Spread Company Announcement Date:February 07, 2020FDA Publish Date:February 07, 2020Product Type:Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement:Company Name:Nuts 'N More LLCBrand Name:Product Description:

Company Announcement

NUTS 'N MORE LLC. RECALLS: PLAIN PEANUT SPREAD BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

Nuts 'N More of East Providence, RI. is recalling 4143 jars of plain Peanut Spread because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria species and to protect the public from a potential health hazard. Plain Peanut Spread was distributed to locations in VA, AZ, MA, RI, ME, AL, IN FL; as well as Canada and the UK.

Nuts 'N More - Plain Peanut Spread

LOT PB91 (Lot and Exp. Located on the lid)

EXP 03/04/2021

16 oz plastic jar

No complaints of illness have been report to date.

The recall was a result of potential Listeria species in a finished product found through routine testing. The company has ceased the production and distribution of this product as State of Rhode Island and the company continue their investigation.

Testing of the product was performed by a 3rd Party Laboratory.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased Nuts 'N More Plain Peanut Spread Lot PB91 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at questionsl@nuts-n-more.com