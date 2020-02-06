Log in
London Stock Exchange : Official List Notice

02/06/2020 | 03:07am EST
Regulatory Story
Official List Notice
Released 08:00 06-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1165C
Official List
06 February 2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

06/02/2020 08:00

The Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:-

Amount

Security Description

Listing Category

ISIN

Issuer Name: Silverstone Master Issuer PLC

1000000000

Series 2020-1 Class 1A Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Regulations S)

Standard Debt

XS2109587977 ●

650000000

Series 2020-1 Class 2AR Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Regulations S)

Standard Debt

XS2109588355 ●

650000000

Series 2020-1 Class 3AR Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Regulations S)

Standard Debt

XS2109588603 ●

650000000

Series 2020-1 Class 4AR Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Regulations S)

Standard Debt

XS2109588868 ●


Series 2020-1 Class 1A Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A)

Standard Debt

XS2109794508 ●


Series 2020-1 Class 2AR Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A)

Standard Debt

XS2109793799 ●


Series 2020-1 Class 3AR Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A)

Standard Debt

XS2109792809 ●


Series 2020-1 Class 4AR Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A)

Standard Debt

XS2109792551 ●


Issuer Name: EUROFIMA European Company for the Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock

75000000

0.15% Instruments due 10/10/2034; fully paid; (Represented by instruments to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to EUR199,000)

Standard Debt

XS2055744689 ●


Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC

2500

Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B4LJS984 ●

195500

Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B579F325 ●


Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc

323000

iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B4ND3602 ●


Issuer Name: Aquila Services Group PLC

85714

Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid

Standard Shares

GB00BPYP3Q26 ●


Issuer Name: JPMORGAN GLOBAL CORE REAL ASSETS LIMITED

6550000

Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid

Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds

GG00BJVKW831 ●


Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT

30000000

8.00% Notes due 06/02/2024; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of TRY10,000 each)

Standard Debt

XS2114159911 ●

30000000

Zero Coupon Notes due 06/02/2025; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of TRY1,000 each)

Standard Debt

XS2114148559 ●


Issuer Name: IQ-AI Limited

5125000

Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid

Standard Shares

JE00BD4H0R42 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited

33000

WisdomTree Gold; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXX56 ●

206000

WisdomTree Energy; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KYB02 ●

104000

WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KYC19 ●

188700

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B78CGV99 ●

148250

WisdomTree Copper; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXQ89 ●

3000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DLX86 ●

6115700

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXV33 ●

150300

WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY765 ●

177000

WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY989 ●

41000

WisdomTree Broad Commodities Ex-Agriculture and Livestock; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B6SV8B36 ●

24900

WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY211 ●

109900

WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY658 ●

11100

WisdomTree Lead; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2QY0436 ●

5910100

WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY104 ●

1239300

WisdomTree Lean Hogs; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXZ70 ●

4012400

WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXP72 ●

994500

WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY3Z98 ●

16200

WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DKC09 ●

43900

WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFV803 ●

883100

WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFTD12 ●

3500

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9QD91 ●

10900

WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFTL95 ●

23300

WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY7H96 ●

31400

WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFV134 ●

8600

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DK975 ●

7400

WisdomTree Wheat 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9QC84 ●

116600

WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFTW01 ●

4500

WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9QB77 ●

98300

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9Q840 ●

24000

WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9Q956 ●


Issuer Name: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc

36011116

Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid

Standard Shares

GB00BYX3WZ24 ●


Issuer Name: DB ETC plc

522000

db Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 01/04/2061; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B68FL050 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited

22000

WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS2W53 ●

35000

WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS3770 ●

16000

WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS3002 ●


Issuer Name: Elenia Finance Oyj

500000000

0.375% Bonds due 06/02/2027; fully paid: (Represented by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)

Standard Debt

XS2113885011 ●


Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited

15000

(LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B00FHZ82 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited

16000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B6RV6N28 ●

11000

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B766LB87 ●


Issuer Name: Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

19920363

Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid

Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds

GB00B0HW5366 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Oil Securities Limited

30000

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1mth; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B0CTWC01 ●

80000

WisdomTree Carbon; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B3CG6315 ●


Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C.

485000000

Multi Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 05/02/2050; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1,000,000 each)

Standard Debt

XS2103007915 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

1500

WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B94QLN63 ●

15000000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7ZQC614 ●

10000000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7ZQC614 ●

12000

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00BYTYHS72 ●

3400

WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B88D2999 ●

2000000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7ZQC614 ●

35000

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B76BRD76 ●

60000

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00BYTYHS72 ●

23000

WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8HGT870 ●

60000000

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8VC8061 ●

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes

SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 08:06:05 UTC
