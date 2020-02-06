London Stock Exchange : Official List Notice

|
Amount
|
Security Description
|
Listing Category
|
ISIN
|
Issuer Name: Silverstone Master Issuer PLC
|
1000000000
|
Series 2020-1 Class 1A Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Regulations S)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2109587977 ●
|
650000000
|
Series 2020-1 Class 2AR Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Regulations S)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2109588355 ●
|
650000000
|
Series 2020-1 Class 3AR Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Regulations S)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2109588603 ●
|
650000000
|
Series 2020-1 Class 4AR Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Regulations S)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2109588868 ●
|
|
Series 2020-1 Class 1A Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2109794508 ●
|
|
Series 2020-1 Class 2AR Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2109793799 ●
|
|
Series 2020-1 Class 3AR Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2109792809 ●
|
|
Series 2020-1 Class 4AR Residential Mortgage Backed Floating Rates Notes due 21/01/2070; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2109792551 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: EUROFIMA European Company for the Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock
|
75000000
|
0.15% Instruments due 10/10/2034; fully paid; (Represented by instruments to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to EUR199,000)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2055744689 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC
|
2500
|
Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B4LJS984 ●
|
195500
|
Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B579F325 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc
|
323000
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B4ND3602 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Aquila Services Group PLC
|
85714
|
Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid
|
Standard Shares
|
GB00BPYP3Q26 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: JPMORGAN GLOBAL CORE REAL ASSETS LIMITED
|
6550000
|
Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds
|
GG00BJVKW831 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT
|
30000000
|
8.00% Notes due 06/02/2024; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of TRY10,000 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2114159911 ●
|
30000000
|
Zero Coupon Notes due 06/02/2025; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of TRY1,000 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2114148559 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: IQ-AI Limited
|
5125000
|
Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid
|
Standard Shares
|
JE00BD4H0R42 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited
|
33000
|
WisdomTree Gold; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXX56 ●
|
206000
|
WisdomTree Energy; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KYB02 ●
|
104000
|
WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KYC19 ●
|
188700
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B78CGV99 ●
|
148250
|
WisdomTree Copper; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXQ89 ●
|
3000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DLX86 ●
|
6115700
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXV33 ●
|
150300
|
WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY765 ●
|
177000
|
WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY989 ●
|
41000
|
WisdomTree Broad Commodities Ex-Agriculture and Livestock; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B6SV8B36 ●
|
24900
|
WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY211 ●
|
109900
|
WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY658 ●
|
11100
|
WisdomTree Lead; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2QY0436 ●
|
5910100
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY104 ●
|
1239300
|
WisdomTree Lean Hogs; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXZ70 ●
|
4012400
|
WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXP72 ●
|
994500
|
WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY3Z98 ●
|
16200
|
WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DKC09 ●
|
43900
|
WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFV803 ●
|
883100
|
WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFTD12 ●
|
3500
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9QD91 ●
|
10900
|
WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFTL95 ●
|
23300
|
WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY7H96 ●
|
31400
|
WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFV134 ●
|
8600
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DK975 ●
|
7400
|
WisdomTree Wheat 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9QC84 ●
|
116600
|
WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFTW01 ●
|
4500
|
WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9QB77 ●
|
98300
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9Q840 ●
|
24000
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9Q956 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc
|
36011116
|
Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid
|
Standard Shares
|
GB00BYX3WZ24 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: DB ETC plc
|
522000
|
db Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 01/04/2061; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B68FL050 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited
|
22000
|
WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS2W53 ●
|
35000
|
WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS3770 ●
|
16000
|
WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS3002 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Elenia Finance Oyj
|
500000000
|
0.375% Bonds due 06/02/2027; fully paid: (Represented by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2113885011 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited
|
15000
|
(LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B00FHZ82 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited
|
16000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B6RV6N28 ●
|
11000
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B766LB87 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Real Estate Credit Investments Limited
|
19920363
|
Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds
|
GB00B0HW5366 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Oil Securities Limited
|
30000
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1mth; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B0CTWC01 ●
|
80000
|
WisdomTree Carbon; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B3CG6315 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C.
|
485000000
|
Multi Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 05/02/2050; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1,000,000 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2103007915 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
|
1500
|
WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B94QLN63 ●
|
15000000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7ZQC614 ●
|
10000000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7ZQC614 ●
|
12000
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00BYTYHS72 ●
|
3400
|
WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B88D2999 ●
|
2000000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7ZQC614 ●
|
35000
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B76BRD76 ●
|
60000
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00BYTYHS72 ●
|
23000
|
WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8HGT870 ●
|
60000000
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8VC8061 ●