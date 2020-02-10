London Stock Exchange : Official List Notice

|
Amount
|
Security Description
|
Listing Category
|
ISIN
|
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC
|
40000
|
Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B43VDT70 ●
|
30000
|
Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B40QP990 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc
|
377000
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B4ND3602 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: SG ISSUER
|
650000
|
Notes due 11/02/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00BG8HL019 ●
|
600000
|
Notes due 11/02/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00BG8HKZ95 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation
|
5000000000
|
8.50% Notes due 10/02/2021; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of KZT100,000 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2113786466 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT
|
345000000000
|
6.45% Notes due 13/12/2022; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of IDR100,000 each and minimum increments of IDR100,000)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS1734550897 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Investec Bank PLC
|
4000000
|
GBP Phoenix Kick Out Notes with Capital at Risk due 10/02/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
GB00BF8S5L60 ●
|
4500000
|
GBP Phoenix Kick Out Notes with Capital at Risk due 10/02/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
GB00BF8S5M77 ●
|
7000000
|
GBP Kick Out Notes with Capital at Risk due 10/02/2026; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
XS2090077541 ●
|
12000000
|
GBP Kick Out Notes with Capital at Risk due 10/02/2026; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
XS2090076907 ●
|
10000000
|
GBP Kick Out Notes with Capital at Risk due 10/02/2026; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
XS2090077624 ●
|
3000000
|
GBP Kick Out Notes with Capital at Risk due 10/02/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
XS2090078192 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC
|
8200000
|
Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary A shares issued by Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. due 03/02/2021
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
GB00BG8HGM88 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited
|
13600
|
WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY658 ●
|
10087800
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXV33 ●
|
300000
|
WisdomTree Lean Hogs; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXZ70 ●
|
2328000
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY104 ●
|
325000
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B78CGV99 ●
|
448721
|
WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KYG56 ●
|
2537900
|
WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXP72 ●
|
857400
|
WisdomTree Copper; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXQ89 ●
|
15600
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DK975 ●
|
14200
|
WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFTF36 ●
|
595000
|
WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFTD12 ●
|
16500
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9Q840 ●
|
31400
|
WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY7H96 ●
|
14000
|
WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFTL95 ●
|
100
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DKH53 ●
|
216300
|
WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY3Z98 ●
|
124500
|
WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFTW01 ●
|
25100
|
WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFV803 ●
|
5000
|
WisdomTree Nickel 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY5X15 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited
|
646
|
WisdomTree Short EUR Long GBP 5x Daily; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BMM1XN82 ●
|
15561
|
WisdomTree Short USD Long GBP 5x Daily; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BMM1XZ05 ●
|
1000
|
WisdomTree Long JPY Short GBP; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B3XR4V72 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: DB ETC plc
|
425000
|
db Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 01/04/2061; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B68FL050 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited
|
10000
|
WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS2W53 ●
|
11500
|
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B588CD74 ●
|
217000
|
WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS3770 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited
|
10000
|
(LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B00FHZ82 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited
|
226287600
|
Ordinary Shares of no par value; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds
|
GG00BFYT9H72 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited
|
19000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B6RV6N28 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Oil Securities Limited
|
10000
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1mth; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B0CTWC01 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: United Utilities Water Finance PLC
|
250000000
|
1.750% Notes due 10/02/2038; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2114778140 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Mitsubishi Corporation Finance Plc
|
125000000
|
Floating Rate Notes due 10/02/2021; fully paid: (Represented by notes to bearer of USD200,000 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2114975308 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Unicorn AIM VCT plc
|
112002
|
Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds
|
GB00B1RTFN43 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC
|
11065572
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each;fully paid
|
Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds
|
GB0031153769 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
|
26000
|
WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8HGT870 ●
|
45000
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00BYTYHS72 ●
|
50000
|
WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8JVMZ80 ●
|
7000000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7ZQC614 ●
|
1150
|
WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7Y34M31 ●
|
15000
|
WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00BKS8QQ35 ●
|
