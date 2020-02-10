Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Official List Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 03:08am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Official List Notice
Released 08:00 10-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3964C
Official List
10 February 2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

10/02/2020 08:00

The Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:-

Amount

Security Description

Listing Category

ISIN

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC

40000

Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B43VDT70 ●

30000

Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B40QP990 ●


Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc

377000

iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B4ND3602 ●


Issuer Name: SG ISSUER

650000

Notes due 11/02/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)

Standard Debt

GB00BG8HL019 ●

600000

Notes due 11/02/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)

Standard Debt

GB00BG8HKZ95 ●


Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation

5000000000

8.50% Notes due 10/02/2021; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of KZT100,000 each)

Standard Debt

XS2113786466 ●


Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT

345000000000

6.45% Notes due 13/12/2022; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of IDR100,000 each and minimum increments of IDR100,000)

Standard Debt

XS1734550897 ●


Issuer Name: Investec Bank PLC

4000000

GBP Phoenix Kick Out Notes with Capital at Risk due 10/02/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

GB00BF8S5L60 ●

4500000

GBP Phoenix Kick Out Notes with Capital at Risk due 10/02/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

GB00BF8S5M77 ●

7000000

GBP Kick Out Notes with Capital at Risk due 10/02/2026; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

XS2090077541 ●

12000000

GBP Kick Out Notes with Capital at Risk due 10/02/2026; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

XS2090076907 ●

10000000

GBP Kick Out Notes with Capital at Risk due 10/02/2026; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

XS2090077624 ●

3000000

GBP Kick Out Notes with Capital at Risk due 10/02/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

XS2090078192 ●


Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC

8200000

Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary A shares issued by Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. due 03/02/2021

Standard Securitised Derivatives

GB00BG8HGM88 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited

13600

WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY658 ●

10087800

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXV33 ●

300000

WisdomTree Lean Hogs; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXZ70 ●

2328000

WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY104 ●

325000

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B78CGV99 ●

448721

WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KYG56 ●

2537900

WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXP72 ●

857400

WisdomTree Copper; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXQ89 ●

15600

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DK975 ●

14200

WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFTF36 ●

595000

WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFTD12 ●

16500

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9Q840 ●

31400

WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY7H96 ●

14000

WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFTL95 ●

100

WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DKH53 ●

216300

WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY3Z98 ●

124500

WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFTW01 ●

25100

WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFV803 ●

5000

WisdomTree Nickel 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY5X15 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited

646

WisdomTree Short EUR Long GBP 5x Daily; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BMM1XN82 ●

15561

WisdomTree Short USD Long GBP 5x Daily; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BMM1XZ05 ●

1000

WisdomTree Long JPY Short GBP; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B3XR4V72 ●


Issuer Name: DB ETC plc

425000

db Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 01/04/2061; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B68FL050 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited

10000

WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS2W53 ●

11500

WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B588CD74 ●

217000

WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS3770 ●


Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited

10000

(LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B00FHZ82 ●


Issuer Name: Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited

226287600

Ordinary Shares of no par value; fully paid

Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds

GG00BFYT9H72 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited

19000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B6RV6N28 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Oil Securities Limited

10000

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1mth; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B0CTWC01 ●


Issuer Name: United Utilities Water Finance PLC

250000000

1.750% Notes due 10/02/2038; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)

Standard Debt

XS2114778140 ●


Issuer Name: Mitsubishi Corporation Finance Plc

125000000

Floating Rate Notes due 10/02/2021; fully paid: (Represented by notes to bearer of USD200,000 each)

Standard Debt

XS2114975308 ●


Issuer Name: Unicorn AIM VCT plc

112002

Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid

Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds

GB00B1RTFN43 ●


Issuer Name: Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC

11065572

Ordinary Shares of 10p each;fully paid

Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds

GB0031153769 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

26000

WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8HGT870 ●

45000

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00BYTYHS72 ●

50000

WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8JVMZ80 ●

7000000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7ZQC614 ●

1150

WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7Y34M31 ●

15000

WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00BKS8QQ35 ●

65000

WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8JVMZ80 ●

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes

SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NOTSSLFMWESSEDE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Official List Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 08:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:38aMONGOLIA ENERGY : (1) the new sgm and book closure; and (2) change in timetable of the capital reorganisation
PU
03:38aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appendix 3G
PU
03:38aVICTORY CITY INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement
PU
03:38aYANCOAL AUSTRALIA : Supplemental announcement - continuing connected transaction in relation to the 2020 posco coal sales agreements
PU
03:38aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE KSC : KFH Pioneer in Recruitment, Raising Bar of Kuwaiti Youth
PU
03:38aCHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT : Interim report 2019
PU
03:38aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Change in Director's Interest Notice x3
PU
03:38aJUNEFIELD DEPARTMENT STORE : Supplemental announcement on continuing connected transaction in relation to provision of mortgages
PU
03:38aTINYBEANS : IMF provides positive assessment of the Philippines; supports BSP Legislative Agenda
PU
03:38aTINYBEANS : Indicative Auction Calendar for the Term Deposit Facility for Q1 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Taiwan's Foxconn gets OK to restart plant in Zhengzhou, China - source
3EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
4China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group