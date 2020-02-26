Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Official List Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 08:05am GMT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Official List Notice
Released 08:00 26-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1039E
Official List
26 February 2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

26/02/2020 08:00

The Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:-

Amount

Security Description

Listing Category

ISIN

Issuer Name: TOYOTA CREDIT CANADA INC

500000000

2.11% Notes due 26/02/2025; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of CAD200,000 each and integral multiples of CAD2,000 in excess thereof)

Standard Debt

CA892329BK84 ●


Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC

437000

Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B579F325 ●


Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc

201000

Physical Silver ETC; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B4NCWG09 ●


Issuer Name: City of Stockholm

1500000000

Floating Rate Notes due 26/08/2022; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of NOK2,000,000 each)

Standard Debt

XS2123086683 ●


Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM

3250000000

0 7/8% Treasury Gilt due 22/10/2029; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00BJMHB534 ●

191975000

0 7/8% Treasury Gilt due 22/10/2029; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00BJMHB534 ●


Issuer Name: Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

2768

Ordinary Shares of EUR0.04 each; fully paid

Premium Equity Commercial Companies

NL0012015705 ●


Issuer Name: Bruntwood Bond 2 plc

110000000

6% Bonds due 25/02/20205; fully paid (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100 each)

Standard Debt

XS2104011304 ●


Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc

400000

Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Physical Gold ETC Securities; fully paid

Standard Debt

XS2115336336 ●


Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT

385000000

10.00% Notes due 13/10/2021; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of TRY1,000 each and integral multiples of TRY1,000 in excess thereof)

Standard Debt

XS1698526263 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited

75000

WisdomTree Softs; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KYJ87 ●

24500

WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY435 ●

11600

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B78CGV99 ●

15100

WisdomTree Silver; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY328 ●

126800

WisdomTree Gold; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXX56 ●

185100

WisdomTree Lean Hogs; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXZ70 ●

53100

WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXN58 ●

42000

WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFTL95 ●

37600

WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DKC09 ●

3700

WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY8102 ●

516000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DK975 ●

49300

WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFV134 ●

8000

WisdomTree Nickel 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY5X15 ●

28900

WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9Q956 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited

5000

WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B3X9GJ56 ●

10000

WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B3SX3R93 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited

2092000

WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS3333 ●

749500

WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B588CD74 ●

314500

WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS3770 ●

4000

WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS3002 ●


Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited

37000

(LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B00FHZ82 ●


Issuer Name: LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

70000000 (Block Listing)

Ordinary Shares of 10p each; fully paid

Premium Equity Commercial Companies

GB0008706128 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited

15000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B6RV6N28 ●


Issuer Name: Ocado Group Plc

820000 (Block Listing)

Ordinary Shares of 2p each; fully paid

Premium Equity Commercial Companies

GB00B3MBS747 ●


Issuer Name: Swedish Match AB (publ)

300000000

0.875% Notes due 26/02/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)

Standard Debt

XS2125123039 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

1000000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7ZQC614 ●

19700000

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8VC8061 ●

220000

WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8K7KM88 ●

3000000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7ZQC614 ●

40000000

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8VC8061 ●

225000

WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8K7KM88 ●

3450000

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8VZVH32 ●

575

WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7Y34M31 ●

16500

WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8HGT870 ●

3600000

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8VZVH32 ●

600000

WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B873CW36 ●

91000

WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B873CW36 ●

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes

SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NOTSEIFMIESSEEE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Official List Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 08:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:25aICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF : Investors presentation 2019 results
AQ
03:25aMDXHEALTH : Reports Financial Year 2019 Results and Provides Outlook for 2020
PU
03:25aATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Full year 2019 financial results highlights
PU
03:25aATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE : Full year 2019 financial results ad hoc announcement
PU
03:24aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Charitable Contribution
PU
03:24aEDENRED : 2019 Annual Results
PU
03:24aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
PU
03:24aDREAM UNLIMITED : Reports Fourth Quarter Results & Significant Growth in EPS and Book Equity
PU
03:24aQATAR NAVIGATION : Milaha Reports a 6% Increase in Net Profit for Full Year 2019
PU
03:23aTRUMP, MODI HOPE TALKS LEAD TO PHASE ONE OF U.S.-INDIA TRADE DEAL : White House
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2LG CHEM, LTD. : Panasonic to exit solar cell production at Tesla's NY plant; ops unaffected, NY says
3Oil slides for 4th day as pandemic fears deepen
4BIOMÉRIEUX : BIOMÉRIEUX : – 2019 Financial Results
5ALCON INC. : ALCON : Annual Report 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group