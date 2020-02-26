London Stock Exchange : Official List Notice

|
Amount
|
Security Description
|
Listing Category
|
ISIN
|
Issuer Name: TOYOTA CREDIT CANADA INC
|
500000000
|
2.11% Notes due 26/02/2025; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of CAD200,000 each and integral multiples of CAD2,000 in excess thereof)
|
Standard Debt
|
CA892329BK84 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC
|
437000
|
Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B579F325 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc
|
201000
|
Physical Silver ETC; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B4NCWG09 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: City of Stockholm
|
1500000000
|
Floating Rate Notes due 26/08/2022; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of NOK2,000,000 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2123086683 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM
|
3250000000
|
0 7/8% Treasury Gilt due 22/10/2029; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00BJMHB534 ●
|
191975000
|
0 7/8% Treasury Gilt due 22/10/2029; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00BJMHB534 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
|
2768
|
Ordinary Shares of EUR0.04 each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Commercial Companies
|
NL0012015705 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Bruntwood Bond 2 plc
|
110000000
|
6% Bonds due 25/02/20205; fully paid (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2104011304 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc
|
400000
|
Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Physical Gold ETC Securities; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2115336336 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT
|
385000000
|
10.00% Notes due 13/10/2021; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of TRY1,000 each and integral multiples of TRY1,000 in excess thereof)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS1698526263 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited
|
75000
|
WisdomTree Softs; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KYJ87 ●
|
24500
|
WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY435 ●
|
11600
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B78CGV99 ●
|
15100
|
WisdomTree Silver; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY328 ●
|
126800
|
WisdomTree Gold; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXX56 ●
|
185100
|
WisdomTree Lean Hogs; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXZ70 ●
|
53100
|
WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXN58 ●
|
42000
|
WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFTL95 ●
|
37600
|
WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DKC09 ●
|
3700
|
WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY8102 ●
|
516000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DK975 ●
|
49300
|
WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFV134 ●
|
8000
|
WisdomTree Nickel 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY5X15 ●
|
28900
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9Q956 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited
|
5000
|
WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B3X9GJ56 ●
|
10000
|
WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B3SX3R93 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited
|
2092000
|
WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS3333 ●
|
749500
|
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B588CD74 ●
|
314500
|
WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS3770 ●
|
4000
|
WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS3002 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited
|
37000
|
(LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B00FHZ82 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
|
70000000 (Block Listing)
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Commercial Companies
|
GB0008706128 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited
|
15000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B6RV6N28 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Ocado Group Plc
|
820000 (Block Listing)
|
Ordinary Shares of 2p each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Commercial Companies
|
GB00B3MBS747 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Swedish Match AB (publ)
|
300000000
|
0.875% Notes due 26/02/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2125123039 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
|
1000000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7ZQC614 ●
|
19700000
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8VC8061 ●
|
220000
|
WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8K7KM88 ●
|
3000000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7ZQC614 ●
|
40000000
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8VC8061 ●
|
225000
|
WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8K7KM88 ●
|
3450000
|
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8VZVH32 ●
|
575
|
WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7Y34M31 ●
|
16500
|
WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8HGT870 ●
|
3600000
|
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8VZVH32 ●
|
600000
|
WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B873CW36 ●
|
91000
|
WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B873CW36 ●