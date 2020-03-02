Log in
London Stock Exchange : Official List Notice

03/02/2020 | 03:03am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Official List Notice
Released 08:00 02-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5622E
Official List
02 March 2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

02/03/2020 08:00

The Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:-

Amount

Security Description

Listing Category

ISIN

Issuer Name: Foresight Solar Fund Limited

575063

Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid

Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds

JE00BD3QJR55 ●


Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc

30000

Physical Silver ETC; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B4NCWG09 ●


Issuer Name: Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

122425

Ordinary Shares of EUR0.04 each; fully paid

Premium Equity Commercial Companies

NL0012015705 ●


Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT

18000000

10.20% Notes due 20/08/2024; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of TRY10,000 each)

Standard Debt

XS2047540120 ●


Issuer Name: Investec Bank PLC

3000000

5.00% Credit Linked Notes due 20/06/2025; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of USD1,000.00 each plus increments of USD 1.00)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

XS2117430186 ●

3000000

5.27% Credit Linked Notes due 20/06/2025; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of USD1,000.00 each plus increments of USD 1.00)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

XS2117430269 ●


Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC

750000

Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by DR SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL due 01/03/2021; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD13.33 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

XS2127994320 ●


Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC

1000000

Securities due 03/03/2025; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

XS2073403243 ●


Issuer Name: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

294718

Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid

Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds

GB00B1G3LR35 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited

22750

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B78CGV99 ●

112100

WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY765 ●

98250

WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KYG56 ●

2076000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXV33 ●

34488900

WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY104 ●

39000

WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY211 ●

78000

WisdomTree Copper; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXQ89 ●

12300

WisdomTree Soybeans; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY542 ●

14000

WisdomTree Gold; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXX56 ●

1403000

WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXP72 ●

37100

WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY7H96 ●

35600

WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DKC09 ●

4000

WisdomTree Petroleum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9Q733 ●

54000

WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFV134 ●

3600

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DK975 ●

124240

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9Q840 ●

91600

WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9Q956 ●

65800

WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFTG43 ●

5800

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9QD91 ●

27300

WisdomTree Nickel 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY5X15 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited

2300

WisdomTree Long EUR Short GBP; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B3Y3SZ64 ●

481

WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B3XJ8K03 ●


Issuer Name: DB ETC plc

3000

db Physical Gold ETC Securities due 15/06/2060; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B5840F36 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited

110000

WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS3770 ●

35500

WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS2W53 ●

56000

WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B588CD74 ●

432000

WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS3333 ●


Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited

40000

(LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B00FHZ82 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited

7000

WisdomTree Industrial Metals - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B63MJ075 ●

20000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B6RV6N28 ●


Issuer Name: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

200000000

2.875% Notes due 02/03/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each)

Standard Debt

XS2125158845 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Oil Securities Limited

75900

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1mth; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B0CTWC01 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

1460000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7ZQC614 ●

20000000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7ZQC614 ●

50000000

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8VC8061 ●

61000

WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00BLS09N40 ●

6000000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7ZQC614 ●

20000000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7ZQC614 ●

48000000

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8VC8061 ●

55000

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00BYTYHS72 ●

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes

SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
END
NOTSEDFMAESSEEE
LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
