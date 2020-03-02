London Stock Exchange : Official List Notice

|
Amount
|
Security Description
|
Listing Category
|
ISIN
|
Issuer Name: Foresight Solar Fund Limited
|
575063
|
Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds
|
JE00BD3QJR55 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc
|
30000
|
Physical Silver ETC; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B4NCWG09 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
|
122425
|
Ordinary Shares of EUR0.04 each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Commercial Companies
|
NL0012015705 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT
|
18000000
|
10.20% Notes due 20/08/2024; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of TRY10,000 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2047540120 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Investec Bank PLC
|
3000000
|
5.00% Credit Linked Notes due 20/06/2025; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of USD1,000.00 each plus increments of USD 1.00)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
XS2117430186 ●
|
3000000
|
5.27% Credit Linked Notes due 20/06/2025; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of USD1,000.00 each plus increments of USD 1.00)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
XS2117430269 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC
|
750000
|
Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by DR SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL due 01/03/2021; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD13.33 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
XS2127994320 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC
|
1000000
|
Securities due 03/03/2025; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
XS2073403243 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|
294718
|
Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds
|
GB00B1G3LR35 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited
|
22750
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B78CGV99 ●
|
112100
|
WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY765 ●
|
98250
|
WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KYG56 ●
|
2076000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXV33 ●
|
34488900
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY104 ●
|
39000
|
WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY211 ●
|
78000
|
WisdomTree Copper; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXQ89 ●
|
12300
|
WisdomTree Soybeans; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY542 ●
|
14000
|
WisdomTree Gold; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXX56 ●
|
1403000
|
WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXP72 ●
|
37100
|
WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY7H96 ●
|
35600
|
WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DKC09 ●
|
4000
|
WisdomTree Petroleum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9Q733 ●
|
54000
|
WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFV134 ●
|
3600
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DK975 ●
|
124240
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9Q840 ●
|
91600
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9Q956 ●
|
65800
|
WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFTG43 ●
|
5800
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9QD91 ●
|
27300
|
WisdomTree Nickel 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY5X15 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited
|
2300
|
WisdomTree Long EUR Short GBP; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B3Y3SZ64 ●
|
481
|
WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B3XJ8K03 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: DB ETC plc
|
3000
|
db Physical Gold ETC Securities due 15/06/2060; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B5840F36 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited
|
110000
|
WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS3770 ●
|
35500
|
WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS2W53 ●
|
56000
|
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B588CD74 ●
|
432000
|
WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS3333 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited
|
40000
|
(LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B00FHZ82 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited
|
7000
|
WisdomTree Industrial Metals - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B63MJ075 ●
|
20000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B6RV6N28 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
|
200000000
|
2.875% Notes due 02/03/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2125158845 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Oil Securities Limited
|
75900
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1mth; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B0CTWC01 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
|
1460000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7ZQC614 ●
|
20000000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7ZQC614 ●
|
50000000
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8VC8061 ●
|
61000
|
WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00BLS09N40 ●
|
6000000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7ZQC614 ●
|
20000000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7ZQC614 ●
|
48000000
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8VC8061 ●
|
55000
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00BYTYHS72 ●