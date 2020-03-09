London Stock Exchange : Official List Notice

|
Amount
|
Security Description
|
Listing Category
|
ISIN
|
Issuer Name: BH Global Limited
|
3104
|
Ordinary Shares of No Par Value designated as Sterling Shares; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds
|
GG00B2QQPT96 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC
|
22000
|
Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B579F325 ●
|
162000
|
Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B579F325 ●
|
180000
|
Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B43VDT70 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc
|
438000
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B4ND3602 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|
140000 (Block Listing)
|
Ordinary Shares of 0.25p each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Commercial Companies
|
GB0006886666 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.
|
124916
|
Ordinary Shares of EUR0.04 each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Commercial Companies
|
NL0012015705 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC
|
9000000
|
Securities due 09/03/2026; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
XS2076014898 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited
|
11500
|
WisdomTree Copper; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXQ89 ●
|
601000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXV33 ●
|
13000
|
WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXY63 ●
|
139800
|
WisdomTree Lean Hogs; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXZ70 ●
|
15152100
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY104 ●
|
14000
|
WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KY211 ●
|
18000
|
WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KYC19 ●
|
37100
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B78CGV99 ●
|
9000
|
WisdomTree Agriculture 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFT427 ●
|
12900
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DK975 ●
|
22400
|
WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFV803 ●
|
600
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DKH53 ●
|
9500
|
WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DKK82 ●
|
3500
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B78DPL57 ●
|
110400
|
WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY3Z98 ●
|
22800
|
WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY8102 ●
|
20100
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9Q840 ●
|
1400
|
WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9QB77 ●
|
5000
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9QD91 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited
|
5000
|
WisdomTree Long EUR Short USD; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B68GS416 ●
|
4000
|
WisdomTree Long EUR Short USD 5x Daily; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BMM1WG41 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited
|
302233
|
Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds
|
JE00B6173J15 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited
|
108000
|
WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS3770 ●
|
4500
|
WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS3002 ●
|
146000
|
WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS3333 ●
|
42000
|
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B588CD74 ●
|
120000
|
WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1VS3W29 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Amati AIM VCT plc
|
2686358
|
Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds
|
GB00B641BB82 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited
|
81000
|
(LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B00FHZ82 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited
|
44000
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B766LB87 ●
|
40000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B6RV6N28 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Oil Securities Limited
|
64700
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1mth; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B0CTWC01 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Aveva Group PLC
|
200000 (Block Listing)
|
Ordinary Shares of 3 5/9p each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Commercial Companies
|
GB00BBG9VN75 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
|
23500000
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8VC8061 ●
|
11000000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7ZQC614 ●
|
2900
|
WisdomTree DAX 30 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B878KX55 ●
|
275000
|
WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8K7KM88 ●
|
1000000
|
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8VZVH32 ●
|
4500
|
WisdomTree DAX 30 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B878KX55 ●