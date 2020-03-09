Log in
London Stock Exchange : Official List Notice

03/09/2020 | 04:03am EDT
Official List Notice
Released 08:00 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 3364F
Official List
09 March 2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

09/03/2020 08:00

The Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:-

Amount

Security Description

Listing Category

ISIN

Issuer Name: BH Global Limited

3104

Ordinary Shares of No Par Value designated as Sterling Shares; fully paid

Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds

GG00B2QQPT96 ●


Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC

22000

Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B579F325 ●

162000

Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B579F325 ●

180000

Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B43VDT70 ●


Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc

438000

iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B4ND3602 ●


Issuer Name: Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC

140000 (Block Listing)

Ordinary Shares of 0.25p each; fully paid

Premium Equity Commercial Companies

GB0006886666 ●


Issuer Name: Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

124916

Ordinary Shares of EUR0.04 each; fully paid

Premium Equity Commercial Companies

NL0012015705 ●


Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC

9000000

Securities due 09/03/2026; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

XS2076014898 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited

11500

WisdomTree Copper; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXQ89 ●

601000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXV33 ●

13000

WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXY63 ●

139800

WisdomTree Lean Hogs; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXZ70 ●

15152100

WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY104 ●

14000

WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KY211 ●

18000

WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KYC19 ●

37100

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B78CGV99 ●

9000

WisdomTree Agriculture 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFT427 ●

12900

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DK975 ●

22400

WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFV803 ●

600

WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DKH53 ●

9500

WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DKK82 ●

3500

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B78DPL57 ●

110400

WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY3Z98 ●

22800

WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY8102 ●

20100

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9Q840 ●

1400

WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9QB77 ●

5000

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9QD91 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited

5000

WisdomTree Long EUR Short USD; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B68GS416 ●

4000

WisdomTree Long EUR Short USD 5x Daily; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BMM1WG41 ●


Issuer Name: GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited

302233

Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid

Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds

JE00B6173J15 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited

108000

WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS3770 ●

4500

WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS3002 ●

146000

WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS3333 ●

42000

WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B588CD74 ●

120000

WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1VS3W29 ●


Issuer Name: Amati AIM VCT plc

2686358

Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid

Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds

GB00B641BB82 ●


Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited

81000

(LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B00FHZ82 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited

44000

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B766LB87 ●

40000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B6RV6N28 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Oil Securities Limited

64700

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1mth; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B0CTWC01 ●


Issuer Name: Aveva Group PLC

200000 (Block Listing)

Ordinary Shares of 3 5/9p each; fully paid

Premium Equity Commercial Companies

GB00BBG9VN75 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

23500000

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8VC8061 ●

11000000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7ZQC614 ●

2900

WisdomTree DAX 30 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B878KX55 ●

275000

WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8K7KM88 ●

1000000

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8VZVH32 ●

4500

WisdomTree DAX 30 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B878KX55 ●

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes

SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Official List Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 08:02:01 UTC
