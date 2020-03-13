London Stock Exchange : Official List Notice

|
Amount
|
Security Description
|
Listing Category
|
ISIN
|
Issuer Name: S4 Capital PLC
|
10415551
|
Ordinary shares of GBP0.25 each; fully paid
|
Standard Shares
|
GB00BFZZM640 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC
|
33000
|
Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B579F325 ●
|
3000
|
Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B4LJS984 ●
|
1454715
|
Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B579F325 ●
|
6500
|
Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B40QP990 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc
|
1569348
|
iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B4ND3602 ●
|
191000
|
Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B4LHWP62 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC
|
110000 (Block Listing)
|
Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Commercial Companies
|
GB0008085614 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: SG ISSUER
|
1200000
|
Notes due 07/03/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00BG8HL340 ●
|
15000000
|
Notes due 08/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00BG8HLW30 ●
|
1600000
|
Notes due 06/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00BG8HLB27 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation
|
1000000000
|
Zero Coupon Notes due 13/03/2040; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of ZAR2,000,000 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2128502411 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Homeserve plc
|
150000 (Block Listing)
|
Ordinary Shares of 2 9/13p each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Commercial Companies
|
GB00BYYTFB60 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Dev Clever Holdings plc
|
3571429
|
Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid;
|
Standard Shares
|
GB00BH452L44 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc
|
235000
|
Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Physical Gold ETC Securities; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2115336336 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT
|
550000000
|
Floating Rate Global Notes due 13/03/2023; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1,000 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
US29874QEF72 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC
|
2223102
|
Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 1611 due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
GB00BJ345848 ●
|
2085347
|
Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 1613 due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
GB00BJ345B76 ●
|
9179915
|
Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 1612 due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
GB00BJ345954 ●
|
888086
|
Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 1614 due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
GB00BJ345C83 ●
|
3256109
|
Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 1616 due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
XS2101311756 ●
|
2344293
|
Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 1624 due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
XS2106559052 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC
|
3255000
|
Securities due 12/03/2026; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
XS2076264220 ●
|
8000000
|
Securities due 12/03/2026; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each)
|
Standard Securitised Derivatives
|
XS2076265896 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited
|
3861100
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXV33 ●
|
62000
|
WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KXY63 ●
|
3000
|
WisdomTree Lead; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2QY0436 ●
|
68000
|
WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KYC19 ●
|
24000
|
WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B15KYF40 ●
|
22900
|
WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B2NFTW01 ●
|
50500
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DK975 ●
|
200
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DKH53 ●
|
3000
|
WisdomTree Nickel 1x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B24DKJ77 ●
|
31000
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B78DPL57 ●
|
35000
|
WisdomTree Nickel 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY5Q48 ●
|
6200
|
WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY8102 ●
|
8200
|
WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BYQY7H96 ●
|
101800
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9Q840 ●
|
26000
|
WisdomTree Petroleum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9Q733 ●
|
31000
|
WisdomTree Wheat 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9QC84 ●
|
48100
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BDD9QD91 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited
|
3000
|
WisdomTree Short EUR Long GBP 5x Daily; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00BMM1XN82 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Akademiska Hus AB (publ)
|
500000000
|
0.190% Notes due 13/03/2023; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2132678256 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: DB ETC plc
|
115500
|
db Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 01/04/2061; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B68FL050 ●
|
123000
|
db Physical Gold ETC Securities due 15/06/2060; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B5840F36 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited
|
65000
|
(LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B00FHZ82 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL
|
100000000
|
Zero Coupon Callable Notes due 12/03/2060; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of USD200,000 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2133470554 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Oil Securities Limited
|
302
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1yr; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
JE00B1YN4R61 ●
|
496300
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1mth; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
GB00B0CTWC01 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|
110000000
|
Floating Rate Notes due 13/03/2021; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2134427918 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: SSE Plc
|
9136089
|
Ordinary Shares of 50p each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Commercial Companies
|
GB0007908733 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company
|
145000000
|
2.72% Notes due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of CNY1,000,000 each and integral multiples of CNY100,000 in excess thereof)
|
Standard Debt
|
XS2132468013 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
|
30000
|
WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8NB3063 ●
|
50000
|
WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B7SX5Y86 ●
|
45000
|
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Pre-roll; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00BVFZGD11 ●
|
550000
|
WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8K7KM88 ●
|
55000
|
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B76BRD76 ●
|
4700
|
WisdomTree DAX 30 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B878KX55 ●
|
5100
|
WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B88D2999 ●
|
70000
|
WisdomTree DAX 30 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00B8GKPP93 ●
|
7540
|
WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 3x Daily Short; fully paid
|
Standard Debt
|
IE00BKS8QQ35 ●
|
|
Issuer Name: Pembroke VCT plc
|
6863308
|
B Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds
|
GB00BQVC9S79 ●