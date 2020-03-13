London Stock Exchange : Official List Notice

Log in
03/13/2020 | 04:03am EDT
Regulatory Story
-
Official List Notice
Released 08:00 13-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 9840F
Official List
13 March 2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

13/03/2020 08:00

The Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:-

Amount

Security Description

Listing Category

ISIN

Issuer Name: S4 Capital PLC

10415551

Ordinary shares of GBP0.25 each; fully paid

Standard Shares

GB00BFZZM640 ●


Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC

33000

Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B579F325 ●

3000

Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B4LJS984 ●

1454715

Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B579F325 ●

6500

Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B40QP990 ●


Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc

1569348

iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B4ND3602 ●

191000

Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B4LHWP62 ●


Issuer Name: MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC

110000 (Block Listing)

Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid

Premium Equity Commercial Companies

GB0008085614 ●


Issuer Name: SG ISSUER

1200000

Notes due 07/03/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)

Standard Debt

GB00BG8HL340 ●

15000000

Notes due 08/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)

Standard Debt

GB00BG8HLW30 ●

1600000

Notes due 06/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)

Standard Debt

GB00BG8HLB27 ●


Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation

1000000000

Zero Coupon Notes due 13/03/2040; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of ZAR2,000,000 each)

Standard Debt

XS2128502411 ●


Issuer Name: Homeserve plc

150000 (Block Listing)

Ordinary Shares of 2 9/13p each; fully paid

Premium Equity Commercial Companies

GB00BYYTFB60 ●


Issuer Name: Dev Clever Holdings plc

3571429

Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid;

Standard Shares

GB00BH452L44 ●


Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc

235000

Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Physical Gold ETC Securities; fully paid

Standard Debt

XS2115336336 ●


Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT

550000000

Floating Rate Global Notes due 13/03/2023; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1,000 each)

Standard Debt

US29874QEF72 ●


Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC

2223102

Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 1611 due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

GB00BJ345848 ●

2085347

Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 1613 due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

GB00BJ345B76 ●

9179915

Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 1612 due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

GB00BJ345954 ●

888086

Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 1614 due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

GB00BJ345C83 ●

3256109

Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 1616 due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

XS2101311756 ●

2344293

Notes linked to Eukairos Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 1624 due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

XS2106559052 ●


Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC

3255000

Securities due 12/03/2026; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

XS2076264220 ●

8000000

Securities due 12/03/2026; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each)

Standard Securitised Derivatives

XS2076265896 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited

3861100

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXV33 ●

62000

WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KXY63 ●

3000

WisdomTree Lead; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2QY0436 ●

68000

WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KYC19 ●

24000

WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B15KYF40 ●

22900

WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B2NFTW01 ●

50500

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DK975 ●

200

WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DKH53 ●

3000

WisdomTree Nickel 1x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B24DKJ77 ●

31000

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B78DPL57 ●

35000

WisdomTree Nickel 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY5Q48 ●

6200

WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY8102 ●

8200

WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BYQY7H96 ●

101800

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9Q840 ●

26000

WisdomTree Petroleum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9Q733 ●

31000

WisdomTree Wheat 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9QC84 ●

48100

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BDD9QD91 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited

3000

WisdomTree Short EUR Long GBP 5x Daily; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00BMM1XN82 ●


Issuer Name: Akademiska Hus AB (publ)

500000000

0.190% Notes due 13/03/2023; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof)

Standard Debt

XS2132678256 ●


Issuer Name: DB ETC plc

115500

db Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 01/04/2061; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B68FL050 ●

123000

db Physical Gold ETC Securities due 15/06/2060; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B5840F36 ●


Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited

65000

(LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B00FHZ82 ●


Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL

100000000

Zero Coupon Callable Notes due 12/03/2060; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of USD200,000 each)

Standard Debt

XS2133470554 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Oil Securities Limited

302

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1yr; fully paid

Standard Debt

JE00B1YN4R61 ●

496300

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1mth; fully paid

Standard Debt

GB00B0CTWC01 ●


Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

110000000

Floating Rate Notes due 13/03/2021; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each)

Standard Debt

XS2134427918 ●


Issuer Name: SSE Plc

9136089

Ordinary Shares of 50p each; fully paid

Premium Equity Commercial Companies

GB0007908733 ●


Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company

145000000

2.72% Notes due 12/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of CNY1,000,000 each and integral multiples of CNY100,000 in excess thereof)

Standard Debt

XS2132468013 ●


Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

30000

WisdomTree FTSE MIB 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8NB3063 ●

50000

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B7SX5Y86 ●

45000

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Pre-roll; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00BVFZGD11 ●

550000

WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8K7KM88 ●

55000

WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B76BRD76 ●

4700

WisdomTree DAX 30 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B878KX55 ●

5100

WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B88D2999 ●

70000

WisdomTree DAX 30 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00B8GKPP93 ●

7540

WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 3x Daily Short; fully paid

Standard Debt

IE00BKS8QQ35 ●


Issuer Name: Pembroke VCT plc

6863308

B Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid

Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds

GB00BQVC9S79 ●

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes

SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NOTSFMFMEESSEED
