London Stock Exchange : Omnia Bonds II Plc Company Announcement

Official Announcement

Omnia Bonds II Plc company announcement

Omnia Bonds II Plc 2017-F1 ISIN - GB00BF1SSQ94 5 year 7.25% (the 'Notes')

Omnia Bonds II Plc (the 'Issuer') announces that interest due on the Notes on 30 November 2019 was not made due to non-payment of amounts due to the Issuer by Omnia Private Equity AG ('OMNIA AG'). This has resulted in inadequate funds to pay the Noteholders.

The Trustee has been informed and will convene a meeting of noteholders, seeking further instructions. Noteholders will be notified in due course.

The Notes are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Notes as set out in the Pricing Supplement dated 31 May 2017 relating to the Notes.

Notes to editors

About Omnia Bonds II Plc

info@omniabondsii.com

www.omniabondsii.com