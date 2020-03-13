London Stock Exchange : PAO Sovcomflot FS 2019

Name: SCF Capital Designated Activity Company

Date: 13 March 2020

Re: PAO Sovcomflot FS 2019

Please click on the following link to view the documents:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0784G_1-2020-3-13.pdf

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.