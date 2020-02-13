London Stock Exchange : PICG completes £750 million capital raise

PENSION INSURANCE CORPORATION GROUP

COMPLETES £750 MILLION CAPITAL RAISE

London, 13 February 2020 - Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited1 ('PICG' or the 'Company'), the ultimate parent company of Pension Insurance Corporation plc ('PIC'), the specialist insurer of defined benefit pension schemes, today announces the completion of its previously announced capital raise. PICG's existing shareholders will invest £750 million of new capital to support the continued development and growth of PIC in the pension risk transfer market.

Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('Reinet'), a specialised investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg, and the Group's largest shareholder, will invest £437.8 million and have a 46.4% stake in the Group. Luxinva, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ('ADIA'), will invest £171.6 million and have an 18.2% shareholding. CVC Strategic Opportunities I will invest £130.6 million and have a 17.4% shareholding. 60% of the total funds invested will be available to PICG immediately, with the remaining 40% callable upon request before 26 January 2021.

Tracy Blackwell, Chief Executive Officer of PIC, said: 'The money we have just raised from our long-term, supportive shareholders will allow us to help increased numbers of defined benefit pension scheme trustees move their risks to a specialist insurer, guaranteeing their members' benefits for life. The Company is financially strong, has a reputation for excellent customer service, and is operating in a huge growth market. This significant investment by our existing shareholders is a vote of confidence in our growth plans.'

Notes to Editors:

1) The Pension Insurance Corporation Group (the 'Group') includes PICG, the group holding company; PIC, the group regulated insurer; and Pension Services Corporation Ltd, the group service company

2) Reinet first invested in the Company in 2012 and has now invested £983 million in total

3) CVC Strategic Opportunities I originally invested in PICG in 2017

4) Luxinva, the wholly owned subsidiary of ADIA, reached an agreement to acquire 17.1% of the Group from funds advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. in June 2018

About PIC

The purpose of PIC is to pay the pensions of its current and future policyholders. PIC provides secure and stable retirement incomes through leading customer service, comprehensive risk management and excellence in asset and liability management. At 31 December 2019, PIC had insured 225,000 pension scheme members and had £40.9 billion in financial investments, accumulated through the provision of tailored pension insurance buyouts and buy-ins to the trustees and sponsors of U.K. defined benefit pension schemes. Clients include FTSE 100 companies, multinationals and the public sector. PIC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority (FRN 454345). For further information please visit www.pensioncorporation.com

