London Stock Exchange : Panel Executive - COVID-19

2020/2

COVID-19

In the light of the continuing developments in relation to the spread of COVID-19 and recent government advice, the Executive has decided, as a precautionary step, to implement a policy of working remotely for the immediate future.

Our team is set up to work remotely and should be fully responsive via phone and email. Parties wishing to contact the Panel are requested, in addition to calling the usual numbers (+44 207 382 9026 (or +44 207 638 0129 for matters relating to market surveillance)), to use email as well where possible, at supportgroup@thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. Calls and emails will be returned as soon as possible.

17 March 2020