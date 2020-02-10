London Stock Exchange : Partial Retirement

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 25 Cabot Square Canary Wharf London E14 4QA, England

February 10, 2020

Notice of Partial Cancellation

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Dear Sir/Madam:

Please note that there has been a Partial Cancellation by the issuer for the following ISIN(s) / CUSIP(s):

ISIN(s)/CUSIP(s) Issuer Unwind Amount Outstanding Amount Settlement Date XS1716231383 MORGAN STANLEY FINANCE LLC 550,000.00 25,000.00 11-Feb-2020 XS1608509656 MORGAN STANLEY FINANCE LLC 1,488,000.00 401,000.00 11-Feb-2020 XS1725133364 MORGAN STANLEY FINANCE LLC 500,000.00 1,500,000.00 11-Feb-2020

In case of any questions do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.