London Stock Exchange : Partial Retirement

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
25 Cabot Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 4QA, England
February 10, 2020
Notice of Partial Cancellation
___________________________________________________________________________________________
Dear Sir/Madam:
Please note that there has been a Partial Cancellation by the issuer for the following ISIN(s) / CUSIP(s):
|
ISIN(s)/CUSIP(s)
|
Issuer
|
Unwind Amount
|
Outstanding Amount
|
Settlement Date
|
XS1716231383
|
MORGAN STANLEY FINANCE LLC
|
550,000.00
|
25,000.00
|
11-Feb-2020
|
XS1608509656
|
MORGAN STANLEY FINANCE LLC
|
1,488,000.00
|
401,000.00
|
11-Feb-2020
|
XS1725133364
|
MORGAN STANLEY FINANCE LLC
|
500,000.00
|
1,500,000.00
|
11-Feb-2020
In case of any questions do not hesitate to contact us for further information.
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.