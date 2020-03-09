Log in
News : Companies

News : Companies
London Stock Exchange : Patent Application update

03/09/2020 | 04:03am EDT
Regulatory Story
Patent Application update
Released 08:00 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 3569F
SulNOx Group PLC
09 March 2020

SulNOx Group Plc

International Patent Application

(NEX Exchange: SNOX)

9th March 2020

SulNOx Group Plc ('SulNOx' or the 'Group'), the hydrocarbon fuel emulsification specialist, is pleased to announce the filing of its Patent Cooperation Treaty ('PCT' or International Patent) Application. The PCT provides a unified procedure for filing patent applications in a multitude of regions internationally. These regions will be decided by the Group during the course of this application process.

The PCT application is in addition to the existing UK patent application 'Patent Pending' and relates to exactly the same invention. The UK application was originally filed on 8th March 2019 through the Group's Patent Attorney, Beck Greener LLP, and was submitted for examination on 2nd March 2020 following initial enquiries by the UK Patent Office.

Nicholas Nelson, Chief Executive, SulNOx Group Plc commented:

'Our invention was developed in such a way that it may be adapted to condition a range of hydrocarbon fuels. Our immediate focus rests with two types of fuel: Diesel and Heavy Fuel Oil. These are both individually applicable to very large markets and together comprise a large portion of the world's hydrocarbon fuel markets. These markets represent attractive sales opportunity for the Group.

'Of course, our future is not dependent on the eventual grant of a Patent and we resolutely continue developing interest amongst large users of Diesel and Heavy Fuel Oil internationally'

Enquiries:

SulNOx Group Plc:

Nicholas Nelson, Chief Executive

info@sulnoxgroup.com

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:

Alexander David Securities Limited

+44 (0) 20 7448 9820

David Scott - Corporate Finance, James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

The directors take responsibility for this announcement.

About SulNOx Group Plc

SulNOx, www.sulnoxgroup.com, has developed a hydrocarbon fuels conditioning and emulsifying process which enables more efficient fuel combustion, potentially leading to reduced fuel consumption and significantly lowered emissions.


Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
