London Stock Exchange : Pension Insurance Corp - Publication of Prospectus

PENSION INSURANCE CORPORATION PLC

PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS

London, 10 March 2020 - Pension Insurance Corporation plc today announces that it has published a base prospectus (the 'Prospectus') relating to its £3,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

The Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is now available for viewing. To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6828F_1-2020-3-10.pdf

The Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

For further information please contact:

Jeremy Apfel +44 (0)20 7105 2140

apfel@pensioncorporation.com

About Pension Insurance Corporation ('PIC')

The purpose of PIC is to pay the pensions of its current and future policyholders. PIC provides secure and stable retirement incomes through leading customer service, comprehensive risk management and excellence in asset and liability management. At 31 December 2019, PIC had insured 225,100 pension scheme members and had £40.9 billion in financial investments, accumulated through the provision of tailored pension insurance buyouts and buy-ins to the trustees and sponsors of U.K. defined benefit pension schemes. Clients include FTSE 100 companies, multinationals and the public sector. PIC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority (FRN 454345).

For further information please visit www.pensioncorporation.com

No Offer or Invitation and Selling Restrictions

This announcement does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to sell any securities, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, and nothing contained herein shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract, investment or commitment whatsoever.

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

The Prospectus does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein (the 'Notes') have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the Notes may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States of America or to, or for the account of or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

