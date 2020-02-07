Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Post-Harvest Infrastructure in the States

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 12:18pm GMT

As per a Study, All India Cold-chain Infrastructure Capacity (Assessment of Status and Gap), commissioned by National Centre for Cold-chain Development (NCCD) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and conducted by NABARD Consultancy Services Private Limited (NABCONS) in 2015 there has been infrastructural gaps ranging from 10% in the case of cold storages (bulk & hub) to 99.6% in the case of pack houses as compared to the requirement of the level of production of perishable produces like fruits and vegetables. Insufficient private investment in such infrastructure and logistics is one of the principal reasons for such gaps.

The Government has taken a number of steps in order to improve post harvest infrastructure in various States of the country.

Under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) assistance is provided for development of post harvest management and marketing infrastructure such as cold storages, ripening chamber, pack houses, reefer vehicles to farmers to improve marketability of their produce.

Government of India through National Horticulture Board is implementing scheme for Development of Commercial Horticulture for Production and Post Harvest Management of Horticulture Crops.

Government is implementing Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana-Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR) Scheme with major focus for development of pre & post-harvest infrastructure, besides promoting agri-entrepreneurship and innovations.

The Government is promoting scientific storage facilities for the farmers in the country in rural areas through the scheme of 'Agricultural Marketing Infrastructure (AMI)', which is a sub-scheme of Integrated Scheme for Agricultural Marketing (ISAM). Assistance under the AMI Scheme is available to Individual farmers, Group of farmers/growers, registered Farmer Produce Organizations (FPOs) etc.

Government is implementing Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojna (PMKSY) scheme with the objective of creation of modern infrastructure along with efficient supply chain management for the entire processing value chain.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha today.

****

APS/PK/BA

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:17:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:37aFABRIZIO FREDA : Coronavirus Cuts Chinese Tourism, and Luxury Retailers Suffer
DJ
07:36aSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07:35aA Premium Cultivation Approach, Growth with a Higher Purpose -- CFN Media
NE
07:35aFirst-of-Its-Kind HIV and Advocacy Needs Assessment Launches on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
GL
07:34aP I A C A : Aviation minister touts PIA revenues
AQ
07:34aMOODY : predicts 'stable outlook' for 5 Pakistani banks
AQ
07:34aDESCON OXYCHEM : denies partnership or alliance agreement with Tetra Pak
AQ
07:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Buy-Back Announcements
PU
07:33aANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATORY ACTIONS BY SGX AND/OR OTHER AUTHORITIES : :requirement to perform quarterly announcement
PU
07:33aARDAGH S A : Form Type SC 13G/A
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : U.S. interest lifts shares in Huawei rivals Ericsson, Nokia
4NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets
5Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group