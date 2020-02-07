London Stock Exchange : Post-Harvest Infrastructure in the States

As per a Study, All India Cold-chain Infrastructure Capacity (Assessment of Status and Gap), commissioned by National Centre for Cold-chain Development (NCCD) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and conducted by NABARD Consultancy Services Private Limited (NABCONS) in 2015 there has been infrastructural gaps ranging from 10% in the case of cold storages (bulk & hub) to 99.6% in the case of pack houses as compared to the requirement of the level of production of perishable produces like fruits and vegetables. Insufficient private investment in such infrastructure and logistics is one of the principal reasons for such gaps.

The Government has taken a number of steps in order to improve post harvest infrastructure in various States of the country.

Under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) assistance is provided for development of post harvest management and marketing infrastructure such as cold storages, ripening chamber, pack houses, reefer vehicles to farmers to improve marketability of their produce.

Government of India through National Horticulture Board is implementing scheme for Development of Commercial Horticulture for Production and Post Harvest Management of Horticulture Crops.

Government is implementing Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana-Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR) Scheme with major focus for development of pre & post-harvest infrastructure, besides promoting agri-entrepreneurship and innovations.

The Government is promoting scientific storage facilities for the farmers in the country in rural areas through the scheme of 'Agricultural Marketing Infrastructure (AMI)', which is a sub-scheme of Integrated Scheme for Agricultural Marketing (ISAM). Assistance under the AMI Scheme is available to Individual farmers, Group of farmers/growers, registered Farmer Produce Organizations (FPOs) etc.

Government is implementing Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojna (PMKSY) scheme with the objective of creation of modern infrastructure along with efficient supply chain management for the entire processing value chain.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in Rajya Sabha today.

****

APS/PK/BA