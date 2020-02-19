London Stock Exchange : Pre Stabilisation Notice -General Motors Financial

19-Feb-20
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in
which such distribution would be unlawful
General Motors Financial Company, Inc.
Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (contact: DCM on 0207-545-4153) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, may that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU 2016 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014).
The Securities:
Issuer: General Motors Financial Company, Inc.
Guarantor (if any):
Aggregate nominal amount: TBC
Description: General Motors Financial EUR 6yr
Issue/reoffer price: TBC
Other offer terms:: TBC
Stabilisation:
Stabilising Manager(s): Banca IMI / BNP Paribas (B&D) / Deutsche Bank / ICBC Standard Bank / Lloyds / UniCredit
Stabilisation period 19-Feb-20
expected to start on:
Stabilisation period
expected to end no later than: 25-Mar-20
Existence, maximum size and conditions of The Stabilisation Manager(s) may over‑allot the
use of over‑allotment securities to the extent permitted in accordance
with applicable law8.
Stabilisation trading TBC
In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may
over‑allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of
the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise
prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun,
may cease at any time9. Any stabilisation action or over‑allotment shall be conducted in
accordance with all applicable laws and rules.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or
offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the
Issuer in any jurisdiction.
In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of
the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State that has implemented
Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in
any Member State, the 'Prospectus Directive') before the publication of a prospectus in
relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that
Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or which has been approved by a
competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that
Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer
are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified
investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom
the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons
in that Member State11.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities
have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and
may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from
registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.