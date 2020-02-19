Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Pre Stabilisation Notice -General Motors Financial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 06:30am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Deutsche Bank AG London - IRSH
Pre Stabilisation Notice -General Motors Financial
Released 11:24 19-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4865D
Deutsche Bank AG London
19 February 2020

19-Feb-20

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in

which such distribution would be unlawful

General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (contact: DCM on 0207-545-4153) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, may that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU 2016 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014).

The Securities:

Issuer: General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

Guarantor (if any):

Aggregate nominal amount: TBC

Description: General Motors Financial EUR 6yr

Issue/reoffer price: TBC

Other offer terms:: TBC


Stabilisation:

Stabilising Manager(s): Banca IMI / BNP Paribas (B&D) / Deutsche Bank / ICBC Standard Bank / Lloyds / UniCredit

Stabilisation period 19-Feb-20

expected to start on:

Stabilisation period

expected to end no later than: 25-Mar-20

Existence, maximum size and conditions of The Stabilisation Manager(s) may overallot the

use of overallotment securities to the extent permitted in accordance

with applicable law8.

Stabilisation trading TBC

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may

overallot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of

the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise

prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun,

may cease at any time9. Any stabilisation action or overallotment shall be conducted in

accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or

offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the

Issuer in any jurisdiction.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of

the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State that has implemented

Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in

any Member State, the 'Prospectus Directive') before the publication of a prospectus in

relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that

Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or which has been approved by a

competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that

Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer

are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified

investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom

the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons

in that Member State11.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities

have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and

may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from

registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEEAFANFFNEEFA
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Pre Stabilisation Notice -General Motors Financial - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 11:29:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:51aKKR : to Present at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Financial Services Forum 2020
BU
06:50aNOTICE OF VALUATION OF REAL ASSETS : :Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust Annual Valuation
PU
06:50aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:50aGLOBALDATA : UK leads charge in many fintech areas as e-commerce accounts for $3.5 trillion of worldwide sales, says GlobalData
PU
06:50aESRB publishes report on systemic cyberattacks
PU
06:50aBLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:50aALBA MINERAL RESOURCES : Amitsoq Update
PU
06:50aSystemic cyber risk
PU
06:50aOWENS CORNING : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:50aRELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO. : Launches FastMetals E-Commerce Platform
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma warn of coronavirus hit to China business
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
5Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group