Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Progress updates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 07:38am EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
-
Progress updates
Released 12:33 29-Nov-2019



RNS Number : 1707V
Zen Global Ltd
29 November 2019

Progress Update

Further to our previous announcements on this matter, we are pleased to inform all stake holders of the progress being made with regard to World Trade Systems plc whose major shareholders are keen to work out a win-win solution with ourselves.

In this regard, please see the attached shareholders notice of World Trade Systems plc.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1707V_1-2019-11-29.pdf

Thanks and Regards

AKM Ismail

Executive Director

akm.ismail@gmail.com

+44 7786712459


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAUKSARKAAAUAA
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Progress updates - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 12:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13aMAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST : Disclosure of Interest / Changes in Interest of Director / Chief Executive Officer
PU
08:13aCLIPPER LOGISTICS : Result of Audit Tender and Notice of Results
PU
08:13aMARFIN INVESTMENT S A : Announcement 9836/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
08:13aJURA ENERGY : Announces Release of Interim Filings
AQ
08:11aCAPMAN OYJ : Buyout's exit from Maintpartner has been completed
AQ
08:10aTUI AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:10aLINGERIE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:10aTUI AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:08aNorwegian Police to Investigate DNB Over Iceland Money-Laundering Allegations
DJ
08:08aBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Announcement continuing connected transactions 2019 trademark license agreement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : International partnership between Ocado and Aeon
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC, Santander UK to refund customers for breaking watchdog order
5NORTHGATE PLC : NORTHGATE : Van hire firm Northgate to buy accident claims handler and ditch CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group