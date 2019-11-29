London Stock Exchange : Progress updates

Progress Update

Further to our previous announcements on this matter, we are pleased to inform all stake holders of the progress being made with regard to World Trade Systems plc whose major shareholders are keen to work out a win-win solution with ourselves.

In this regard, please see the attached shareholders notice of World Trade Systems plc.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1707V_1-2019-11-29.pdf

Thanks and Regards

AKM Ismail

Executive Director

akm.ismail@gmail.com

+44 7786712459