London Stock Exchange : Publication of Admission Document

Longboat Energy plc

('Longboat Energy' or the 'Company')

PUBLICATION OF ADMISSION DOCUMENT

And

PROPOSED ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM

Longboat Energy (AIM: LBE), a company established by the successful former management team of Faroe Petroleum plc to fast track the creation of a new full-cycle North Sea oil and gas company, is pleased to announce its initial public offering by way of a conditional placing of and subscription for new ordinary shares ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 100p per share (the 'Placing Price') (the 'Placing').

The Company has successfully raised gross proceeds of £10 million, comprising £0.8 million from the founding shareholders in the Placing and prior to Admission and £9.2 million from institutional investors participating in the Placing. All money has been invested at 100p per share. Accordingly, the market capitalisation of Longboat Energy on Admission (defined below) is £10 million based on the Placing Price and 10,000,000 Ordinary Shares in issue. The capital raised will be used to maximise the Company's ability to pursue acquisitions and evidence the support of investors to asset vendors.

The Company will today publish its admission document and has applied for the admission to trading of its entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ('Admission'). The full terms and conditions of the Placing and Admission are set out in the admission document, which will be available at the Company's website: www.longboatenergy.com.

Admission and commencement of dealings in the Ordinary Shares is expected to take place at 8:00 a.m. on 28 November 2019. The Ordinary Shares will trade under the ticker LBE.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ('Stifel') is acting as bookrunner and Nominated Adviser to the Company.

Helge Hammer, Chief Executive of Longboat Energy, said:

'We are delighted with the successful admission of Longboat Energy to trading on AIM and with the support of many large institutional investors including former long term shareholders of Faroe Petroleum. We believe that there is a unique opportunity at present to build a meaningful North Sea E&P company on a relatively short time scale and that our geological expertise, technical understanding across the North Sea, and deep experience throughout the E&P life cycle mean Longboat Energy will be able to identify the right assets with potential to unlock significant value.'

