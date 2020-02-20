Log in
London Stock Exchange : Publication of Consolidated Financial Statements

02/20/2020 | 11:31am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmet. A.S. - IRSH
Publication of Consolidated Financial Statements
Released 16:27 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 6631D
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmet. A.S.
20 February 2020

Istanbul, February 20, 2020

Publication of Consolidated Financial Statements of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.Ş. for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019

The Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2019 have been published by Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.Ş. and are available for viewing.

To view the document, please use the following URL:

https://www.turkcell.com.tr/en/aboutus/investor-relations/quarterly-results

These financial statements are made available to the holders of our securities traded on the Borsa Istanbul, the New York Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin.

For further information, please contact:

Turkcell Investor Relations

investor.relations@turkcell.com.tr

Tel: + 90 212 313 1888

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
END
ISEURUNRRVUUUAR
Publication of Consolidated Financial Statements - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
