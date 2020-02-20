Log in
London Stock Exchange : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts

02/20/2020
Regulatory Story
Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5802D
Standard Bank Group Limited
20 February 2020

Standard Bank Group Limited

20 February 2020

PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENT DATED 19 FEBRUARY 2020 TO THE BASE PROSPECTUS DATED 10 MAY 2019

The following Prospectus Supplement has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

Prospectus Supplement dated 19 February 2020 supplementing the Base Prospectus dated 10 May 2019 in respect of the U.S.$4,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited and Standard Bank Group Limited.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser: https://reporting.standardbank.com/debt-investors/debt-securities/debt-securities/

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

Ann Hunter

Head of Strategic Funding

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
9th Floor, 5 Simmonds Street, Johannesburg, 2001

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Base Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Base Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Base Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Base Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Base Prospectus whether or not you are one of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, the Base Prospectus does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. This is not for distribution in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, Notes issued under the Base Prospectus may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.


END
PSPEAKAEAAEEEEA
Publication of Suppl.Prospcts - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
