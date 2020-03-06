Log in
London Stock Exchange : Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

03/06/2020 | 04:38am EST
Regulatory Story
-
Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus
Released 09:35 06-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 2858F
Retail Charity Bonds PLC
06 March 2020

PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTARY PROSPECTUS

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplementary prospectus dated 6 March 2020 (the 'SupplementaryProspectus') relating tothe prospectus dated 4 March 2020 (the 'Prospectus') for The Alnwick Garden Trust 5 per cent. Bonds due 2030 issued by Retail Charity Bonds PLC and secured on a loan to The Alnwick Garden Trust.

To view the Supplementary Prospectus, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2858F_1-2020-3-6.pdf

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

The Alnwick Garden Trust

Mark Brassell

Tel: +44 (0)1665511350

FTI Consulting

Dido Laurimore

Ellie Sweeney

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Allia C&C

Henrietta Podd

Tel: +44 (0)20 3039 3452

Retail Charity Bonds PLC

Briony Maritz

Tel: +44 (0)1223 781312

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
PDIUNOKRRUUORRR
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:37:07 UTC
