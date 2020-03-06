London Stock Exchange : Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTARY PROSPECTUS

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplementary prospectus dated 6 March 2020 (the 'SupplementaryProspectus') relating tothe prospectus dated 4 March 2020 (the 'Prospectus') for The Alnwick Garden Trust 5 per cent. Bonds due 2030 issued by Retail Charity Bonds PLC and secured on a loan to The Alnwick Garden Trust.

To view the Supplementary Prospectus, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2858F_1-2020-3-6.pdf

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

The Alnwick Garden Trust Mark Brassell Tel: +44 (0)1665511350 FTI Consulting Dido Laurimore Ellie Sweeney Te l: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Allia C&C Henrietta Podd Tel: +44 (0)20 3039 3452 Retail Charity Bonds PLC Briony Maritz Tel: +44 (0)1223 781312

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.