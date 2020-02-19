Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Purchase by a.s.r. of shares in its capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 04:48am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
ASR Nederland N.V - IRSH
Purchase by a.s.r. of shares in its capital
Released 09:44 19-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4616D
ASR Nederland N.V
19 February 2020

Name: ASR Nederland N.V.

Date: 19 February 2020

Re: Purchase by a.s.r. of shares in its capital

Please click on the following link to view the documents:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4616D_1-2020-2-19.pdf

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISETLMLTMTIBMMM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Purchase by a.s.r. of shares in its capital - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 09:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aBLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
10:19aPendragon names industry veteran Bill Berman as CEO
RE
10:18aSCOUT24 AG PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR 2019 : An eventful year with record results
PU
10:18aNIREUS AQUACULTURE S A : Announcement in accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) of Law 3461/2006
PU
10:18aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3_AbbVie Inc.
PU
10:18aResponse to SGX Queries
PU
10:18aWIRECARD : Hearing Against Financial Times Delayed
DJ
10:17aOil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
RE
10:17aH LUNDBECK A/S : Lundbeck increases its share capital by 11,497 shares (0.0058 % of outstanding shares) as a result of exercise of employee warrants
AQ
10:16aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows Global Market for Modular Microgrids Is Expected to Experience 28% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2020-2029
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Reforms leave a large question unanswered
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says 'deeply concerned' about Singapore's order to block page
5ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma warn of coronavirus hit to China business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group