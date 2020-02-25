Log in
London Stock Exchange : Rating Agency Downgrade

02/25/2020 | 01:22pm EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Rating Agency Downgrade
Released 18:16 25-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1153E
Affinity Water Finance (2004) Plc
25 February 2020

AFFINITY WATER FINANCE PLC

£14.2 million of 3.625 per cent. Sterling Denominated Fixed Rate Bonds due 2022

£60 million of 2.699 per cent. Sterling Denominated Fixed Rate Bonds due 2033

£10 million of 1.024 per cent. Sterling Denominated Retail Price Index Linked Bonds due 2033

£250 million of 4.5 per cent. Sterling Denominated Fixed Rate Bonds due 2036

£85 million of 3.278 per cent. Sterling Denominated Fixed Rate Bonds due 2042

£60 million of 0.23 per cent. Sterling Denominated Consumer Price Index Linked Bonds due 2042

£190 million of 1.548 per cent. Sterling Denominated Retail Price Index Linked Bonds due 2045

issued by Affinity Water Finance PLC and guaranteed by Affinity Water Limited, Affinity Water Holdings Limited and Affinity Water Finance (2004) PLC

AFFINITY WATER FINANCE (2004) PLC

£250 million of 5.875 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2026

issued by Affinity Water Finance (2004) PLC and guaranteed by Affinity Water Limited, Affinity Water Holdings Limited and Affinity Water Finance PLC

AFFINITY WATER FINANCE PLC AND AFFINITY WATER FINANCE (2004) PLC - CREDIT RATING DOWNGRADE

25 FEBRUARY 2020

Affinity Water notes the decision of Standard and Poor's ('S&P') to downgrade Affinity Water's credit rating by one notch following Ofwat's Final Determination for the regulatory period 2020-2025 which was accepted by Affinity Water on 13 January 2020. Affinity are one of a number of water companies downgraded or placed on Negative Watch.

S&P have downgraded the senior secured debt ratings of Affinity Water Finance PLC and Affinity Water (2004) PLC whose issuances are guaranteed by Affinity Water Limited to BBB+/Stable from A-/Negative and the subordinated debt ratings to BBB-/Stable from BBB/Negative.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Affinity Water Limited

Tamblin Way

Hatfield

Hertfordshire

AL10 9EZ

Telephone: +44 7814 304970

Email: colin.caldwell@affinitywater.co.uk

Attention: Colin Caldwell, Company Secretary

This notice is given by:

Affinity Water Limited

This announcement is released by Affinity Water Limited and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ('MAR'), encompassing information relating to the Substitution described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Tim Monod at Affinity Water Limited.

ISINs:

XS0883690090

XS1722862080

XS1360548215

XS0883686650

XS1480879540

XS1722861439

XS0883688516

XS0195751523


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCSEIFAIESSEFE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Rating Agency Downgrade - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 18:21:05 UTC
