London Stock Exchange : Reconvening of EGM

10 March 2020

HSBC ETFs plc

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

HSBC ETFs plc (the 'Company') today announces the reconvening of the Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') of the shareholders of HSBC MSCI KOREA UCITS ETF.

The notice posted to shareholders as announced on 10 February 2020 contains details of the intended change of name and a proposed change to the investment objective and policy of the fund. The reconvened EGM will be held at the offices of A&L Goodbody, IFSC, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, on 12 March 2020 at 13.00 (Irish time).

Further Information

HSBC ETFs plc 25/28 North Wall Quay +353 1 635 6000*

IFSC, Dublin 1

J&E Davy (Sponsor)

Fergal Meegan / Brian Garrahy +353 1 679 6363*

* Calls may be recorded

The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Where overseas investments are held the rate of currency exchange may also cause the value of such investments to fluctuate. Investments in emerging markets are by their nature higher risk and potentially more volatile than those inherent in established markets.

HSBC ETFs Plc is an investment company with variable capital incorporated in Ireland as a public limited company and is authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a UCITS pursuant to the UCITS Regulations. The Company is constituted as an umbrella fund, with segregated liability between sub-funds. Shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to the Company. Investors must buy and sell shares on the secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current Net Asset Value per share when buying shares and may receive less than the current Net Asset Value per Share when selling them. The indicative intra-day net asset value of the sub-funds is available on at least one major market data vendor terminal such as Bloomberg, as well as on a wide range of websites that display stock market data, including www.reuters.com. UK based investors in the Company are advised that they may not be afforded some of the protections conveyed by the Financial Services and Markets Act (2000), (the 'Act'). The Company is recognised in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority under section 264 of the Act. The shares in the Company have not been and will not be offered for sale or sold in the United States of America, its territories or possessions and all areas subject to its jurisdiction, or to United States Persons. Affiliated companies of HSBC Investment Funds (Luxembourg) S.A. may make markets in the Company. All applications are made on the basis of the current Prospectus of the Company, relevant Key Investor Information Document ('KIID'), Supplementary Information Document (SID) and the relevant Fund supplement, and most recent annual and semi-annual reports, which can be obtained upon request free of charge from HSBC Securities Services (Ireland) DAC by emailing ifsinvestorqueries@hsbc.com, or by visiting www.etf.hsbc.com, or from a stockbroker or financial adviser. Investors and potential investors should read and note the risk warnings in the Prospectus, relevant KIID and Fund supplement (where available) and additionally, in the case of retail clients, the information contained in the supporting SID.

