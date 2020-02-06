London Stock Exchange : Redemption - 6¼% Senior Secured Notes due 2021

Name: Jerrold FinCo Plc

Date: 6th February 2020

Re: Redemption - 6¼% Senior Secured Notes due 2021

Please click on the following link to view the document:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1973C_1-2020-2-6.pdf

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.