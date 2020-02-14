London Stock Exchange : Redemption in full of the Notes and Delisting

Bilkreditt 7 Designated Activity Company announces redemption in full of the Notes (as defined below)

€500,000,000 CLASS A FLOATING RATE SECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 2030

(the CLASS A NOTES)

NOK 397,000,000 CLASS B FLOATING RATE SECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 2030

(the CLASS B NOTES)

(together, the Notes)

Date: 14 February 2020

Pursuant to an omnibus termination deed, between, Bilkreditt 7 Designated Activity Company (as Issuer), Santander Consumer Bank AS (the Noteholder), Banco Santander, S.A., the Bank Of New York Mellon, London Branch, The Bank Of New York Mellon SA/NV, Luxembourg Branch, TMF Administration Services Limited,BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) dated 31 January 2020 in accordance with Condition 5.3 (Early redemption - clean-up call) of the Notes, the Notes have been redeemed and the Issuer repaid in full on 14 February 2020 (the Issuer Repayment Date) at the Aggregate Outstanding Note Principal Amount (together with any accrued but unpaid interest thereon) under the Notes on the Issuer Repayment Date. The Issuer confirms that the Notes have been cancelled upon repayment in accordance with Condition 5.3 (Early redemption - clean-up call) of the Notes.

The Issuer has requested Euronext Dublin to remove the Notes detailed above from the Regulated Market of Euronext Dublin. This is effective from 14 February 2020.

Terms not defined herein have the meanings ascribed to them in the master definitions and interpretation schedule, set out in Schedule 5 to the security trust deed dated 24 November 2015 between amongst others, the Issuer, Banco Santander, S.A. and BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited.

Further Information

Bilkreditt 7 Designated Activity Company (as Issuer)

3 Floor, Kilmore House, Park Lane, Spencer Dock, Dublin 1

Tel: +353 1 614 62 40

Attention of: The Directors

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.