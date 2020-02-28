London Stock Exchange : Redemption of Certain Notes

Company Announcement For immediate release
BROAD STREET REAL ESTATE CREDIT PARTNERS II ONSHORE ISSUER, L.L.C.
(the 'Issuer')
USD 128,303,246.61 principal amount of U.S. dollar denominated Notes due 2022
(the 'Notes')
28th February 2020
Redemption of Certain Notes
The Issuer wishes to announce that following a recent partial redemption of Notes, the following Notes remain outstanding:
USD 104,557,577.82 principal amount of U.S. dollar denominated Notes due 2022
For further information please contact:
Ken Foley
Walkers Listing Services Limited
Tel: +353 1 470 6672
