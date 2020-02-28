Log in
London Stock Exchange : Redemption of Certain Notes

02/28/2020 | 07:05am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Broad St Rl Est Cdt Prtn IIOnshore - IRSH
Redemption of Certain Notes
Released 12:00 28-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 0620E
Broad St Rl Est Cdt Prtn IIOnshore
28 February 2020

Company Announcement For immediate release

BROAD STREET REAL ESTATE CREDIT PARTNERS II ONSHORE ISSUER, L.L.C.

(the 'Issuer')

USD 128,303,246.61 principal amount of U.S. dollar denominated Notes due 2022

(the 'Notes')

28th February 2020

Redemption of Certain Notes

The Issuer wishes to announce that following a recent partial redemption of Notes, the following Notes remain outstanding:

USD 104,557,577.82 principal amount of U.S. dollar denominated Notes due 2022

For further information please contact:

Ken Foley

Walkers Listing Services Limited

Tel: +353 1 470 6672

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEGZGZZMKZGGZM
Redemption of Certain Notes - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 12:04:04 UTC
