London Stock Exchange : Redemption of Certain Notes

Redemption of Certain Notes

Company Announcement For immediate release

BROAD STREET REAL ESTATE CREDIT PARTNERS II ONSHORE ISSUER, L.L.C.

(the 'Issuer')

USD 128,303,246.61 principal amount of U.S. dollar denominated Notes due 2022

(the 'Notes')

28th February 2020

Redemption of Certain Notes

The Issuer wishes to announce that following a recent partial redemption of Notes, the following Notes remain outstanding:

USD 104,557,577.82 principal amount of U.S. dollar denominated Notes due 2022

For further information please contact:

Ken Foley

Walkers Listing Services Limited

Tel: +353 1 470 6672

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.