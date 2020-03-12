London Stock Exchange : Removal- Ei Group plc

Notes



SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.



●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.



†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.



#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.



∼Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.



^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.



Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.