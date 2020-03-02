London Stock Exchange : Replacement Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc.

REPLACEMENT FORM

8.3

FORM 8 AMENDMENT

The Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc. announcement released on 28/02/2020 at 11:55 under RNS No.4262E has been amended. Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*). The full amended text is shown below.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock ISIN: US00287Y1091 Date of dealing 27 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 69,261,856 (4.6813%) * (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 69,261,856(4.6813%) *

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)