London Stock Exchange : Replacement Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc

03/11/2020 | 03:07am EDT
Regulatory Story
Capital Group Companies Inc - IRSH
Replacement Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc
Released 07:00 11-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 6965F
Capital Group Companies Inc
11 March 2020
REPLACEMENT FORM 8.3

FORM 8 AMENDMENT

The Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc announcement released on 10/03/2020 at 11:55 under RNS No.5255F has been amended. Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*). The full amended text is shown below.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Company dealt in

Willis Towers Watson plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

US$0.000304635 ordinary shares

ISIN: IE00BDB6Q211

Date of dealing

09 March 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

1,204,987 (0.936%) *

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

1,204,987(0.936%) *

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Sale

43599

180.12 - USD

Sale

54000

180.80 - USD

Sale

59723

181.55 - USD

Sale

75000

181.86 - USD

Sale

35051

182.79 - USD

Sale

100145

183.43 - USD

*

*

*

Sale

200000

184.24 - USD

Sale

5400

184.38 - USD

Sale

92100

184.47 - USD

Sale

226953

185.97 - USD

Sale

8994

186.36 - USD

Sale

131500

186.42 - USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)NO

Date of disclosure

10 March 2020

Contact name

Vivian Wang

Telephone number

+213.615.0469

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

n/a

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

n/a

Y


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFIFSFVDILLII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Replacement Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 07:05:21 UTC
