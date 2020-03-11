London Stock Exchange : Replacement Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc

REPLACEMENT FORM

8.3

FORM 8 AMENDMENT

The Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc announcement released on 10/03/2020 at 11:55 under RNS No.5255F has been amended. Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*). The full amended text is shown below.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson plc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.000304635 ordinary shares ISIN: IE00BDB6Q211 Date of dealing 09 March 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 1,204,987 (0.936%) * (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 1,204,987(0.936%) *

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)