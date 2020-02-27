Log in
London Stock Exchange : Result of Scheme Meeting & EGM

02/27/2020 | 12:43pm EST
Regulatory Story
-
Result of Scheme Meeting & EGM
Released 17:05 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4099E
Legal & General UCITS ETF PLC
27 February 2020

LEGAL & GENERAL UCITS ETF PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

RESULT OF SCHEME MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Further to the Shareholder Circular issued on 4 February 2020 (the 'Circular'), the Directors wish to inform Shareholders of the results of the Scheme Meeting and EGM, each as defined in the Circular. Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall bear the same meaning as outlined in the Circular. The Circular is available at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Results of Scheme Meeting

The Scheme Meeting was convened on 27 February 2020 to consider and vote upon the Scheme pursuant to an Order of the High Court of Ireland dated 3 February 2020.

The resolution proposed at the Scheme Meeting was approved by the required majority of the Scheme Shareholders present and voting in person or by proxy at the Scheme Meeting.

Results of EGM

An EGM was also convened on 27 February 2020 to consider and approve the Scheme and certain updates to the Constitution of the Company.

The resolutions proposed at the EGM were approved by the required majority of the Shareholders present and voting in person or by proxy at the EGM.

Implementation of the Scheme and transition to the ICSD Model

Implementation of the Scheme is conditional upon approval by the High Court of Ireland (with or without modification) of the Scheme pursuant to Section 453(2)(c) of the Act and a copy of the Scheme Order having been delivered to the Registrar of Companies for registration in accordance with Section 454 of the Act on or before the Effective Date.


Contingent on the above approval, the Directors of the Company envisage the effective date for implementing the Scheme to be on or around 17 April 2020, to be fixed by the Irish High Court.

This date, once determined, will be announced via the relevant stock exchange announcements and will also be available at www.lgimetf.com.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Legal & General Investment Management Limited

Tel:0345 070 8684

Email:fundsales@lgim.com

J&E Davy (Listing Sponsor)

Enquiries:Fergal Meegan / Brian Garrahy

Tel:+353 1 6796363

Email:DCF@Davy.ie


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:08:02 UTC
