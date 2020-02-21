London Stock Exchange : Results of Issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

References in this announcement to the 'Group' mean the Company together with its subsidiaries following (and assuming completion of) a pre-Admission re-organisation that will result in FRP Advisory Group PLC acquiring the business of and becoming the parent company of FRP Advisory LLP.

21 February 2020

FRP ADVISORY GROUP PLC

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PROPOSED ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM

RESULTS OF ISSUE

FRP Advisory Group plc, ('FRP', the 'Group' or the 'Company') a leading UK professional services firm specialising in restructuring advisory, today announces its proposed admission to trading on AIM (the 'Admission') and conditional placing of 100,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 80p per share (the 'Placing Price') to raise gross proceeds of £80 million (the 'Placing').

Cenkos Securities plc is acting as Nominated Adviser and Broker, and Sole Bookrunner in relation to Admission.

Key Investment Highlights

· Track record of scalable profitable growth:

o Compound annual growth of 16.4 per cent. in revenue and 10.9 per cent. in operating profit since the beginning of FY17.

o Strong average EBITDA margins of 51 per cent. over FY17 to FY19, and consistently strong cash conversion from profits, demonstrated by an average cash conversion of 90 per cent. in FY17 to FY19.

o This has been achieved through new office openings and expansion, selective acquisitions, introducing new services lines to the business and increasing the number of fee earners, which is consistent with the Group's future growth strategy.

· Quality of service and brand strength:

o The Group has grown to become one of the largest restructuring advisory firms in the UK by number of corporate insolvency appointments, reflecting the level of client outcomes and service.

· Highly experienced and successful management team:

o The Group has a highly experienced and successful management team, with a proven track record of delivering results: achieving significant organic growth, increasing profit and acquiring and integrating businesses.

· Employee ownership and incentivisation:

o The Group places emphasis on retaining and rewarding high quality, motivated employees which has resulted in a low turnover of fee earners and a culture in which overall contribution to the success of the business is rewarded through its bonus policy.

o To support this strategy upon Admission, the Group will adopt an Equity Incentive Plan ('EIP') and establish an Employee Benefit Trust ('EBT').

o The Directors expect that strong employee ownership and the potential for future awards under the EIP should improve incentivisation and retention of employees further.

o On completion of the Placing, approximately 50 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital will be held by the Partners, all of whom have entered into lock-in agreements with the Company for 36 months, including punitive claw-back and forfeiture provisions for bad leavers.

· Attractive dividend policy:

o The Directors expect the Group to continue to be highly cash-generative following Admission and believe that the Group will be well placed to pay a regular and progressive dividend to Shareholders.

o The Directors intend to adopt a dividend policy which reflects the long-term earnings and cashflow potential of the Group.

o Following Admission, the Directors anticipate that the Group will initially adopt a payout ratio of 70 per cent. of the Group's net profit.

o The Directors intend that the Company will as soon as practicable move towards paying quarterly dividends. It is intended that a dividend will be proposed and paid during 2020 with a quarterly payment schedule expected to commence during 2021.

Key Placing Highlights

· Based on the Placing Price, the market capitalisation of the Company will be £190 million on Admission

· The IPO has attracted strong support from high quality institutional investors and was oversubscribed;

· On Admission, the Company will have 237,500,560 Ordinary Shares in issue; and

· The net proceeds from the £20 million placing of new Ordinary Shares will principally be used by the Company to strengthen its balance sheet and to fund opportunistic acquisitions.

Admission and commencement of dealings on AIM in the Ordinary Shares are expected to take place at 8.00 am on 6 March2020 under the ticker FRP.

The ISIN for the Ordinary Shares is GB00BL9BW044 and the SEDOL is BL9BW04.

Geoff Rowley, Chief Executive Officer of FRP Advisory Group plc, said:

'Over the last ten years FRP Advisory has grown into one of the leading restructuring advisers in the UK. We operate in a growing market, with insolvency volumes steadily increasing over recent years, while we've also been taking market share and working on increasingly large and complex cases.

'The IPO represents an important next step in our development, which will further enhance our profile and ongoing growth. There are a range of exciting growth opportunities as we continue to grow our office footprint and attract new talent.

'I am delighted with the reception we have received during our IPO, and that the whole team will be coming on the next stage of the journey with us as shareholders. I would like to thank our new investors, colleagues and business partners for their continued support.'

Notes to Editors

FRP is a professional services firm established in 2010 which offers a range of advisory services to companies, lenders, investors and other stakeholders, as well as individuals. These services include:

· Restructuring advisory: corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency and general advice to all stakeholders.

· Corporate finance: mergers & acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A and partial exits.

· Debt advisory: raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

· Forensic services: forensic investigations, compliance and risk advisory, dispute services and forensic technology.

· Pensions advisory: pension scheme transaction advisory, pension scheme restructuring advisory, covenant advisory and corporate governance

Directors CVs:

Nigel Raymond Allen Guy, Non-Executive Chairman (aged 62)

Nigel Guy is a Chartered Accountant and has spent the majority of his executive career in private equity where he has over 20 years' experience. During this time he held leadership positions both in the UK regions and in London, with firms including 3i plc and Baird Capital Partners Europe Limited. Subsequent to this he has developed a portfolio career and has sat on a number of private and public company boards either as non-executive director or chairman, often representing strategic financial investors. He joined the management board of the Partnership as chairman, shortly after the management buyout in 2010.

Geoffrey Paul Rowley, Chief Executive Officer (aged 48)

Geoff is the Group CEO and is a Certified Accountant and Licensed Insolvency Practitioner with 30 years' experience including at firms RSM Robson Rhodes and PKF. Geoff is a partner in the London restructuring advisory team and was joint founder of the business as part of the Vantis plc management buyout in 2010. Outside of management responsibilities his focus is on dealing with corporate restructuring assignments acting for a range of stakeholders including boards, lenders and investors. Recent UK and international assignments have included BHS, Force India Formula One Team, Patisserie Valerie, London Capital & Finance, a significant PFI project arising from the failure of Carillion and most recently Koovs plc.

Jeremy Stuart French, Chief Operating Officer (aged 61)

Jeremy is the Chief Operating Officer of the Group. Jeremy is a Chartered Accountant and Licensed Insolvency Practitioner with more than 35 years' experience. Jeremy is a joint founder of the business as part of the 2010 Vantis plc management buyout team and has been the Group's managing partner since inception. While Jeremy manages the operations of the Group, a proportion of his time is spent on restructuring engagements and dealing with stakeholders.

David Yeates Adams, Non-Executive Director (aged 64)

David has been a non-executive director of the Group since 2010. David spent the majority of his career as a Partner in the corporate law team at Travers Smith LLP. Since then David has run his own corporate advisory business and held a number of non-executive directorships of private and listed companies. David helped establish the Group's corporate finance division.

David Christian Clark Chubb, Non-Executive Director (aged 57)

David is a Chartered Accountant and Insolvency Practitioner with experience across a range of sectors. David joined the Group as a non-executive director in 2019 following a career in banking at Standard Chartered and Hambros, and as a restructuring partner at PwC. Spanning a period of over 20 years with PwC, he covered a wide range of insolvency and restructuring cases, with one of his final appointments being as a Special Manager of Carillion. Following retirement as a Partner at PwC, David has undertaken consulting roles and project work for both boards and shareholders of businesses in financial distress.

Catherine (Kate) O'Neill, Non-Executive Director (aged 50)

After qualifying as a lawyer Kate has spent most of her career in the financial services sector in Australasia, the UK and Europe in leadership roles at AMP Asset Management, Henderson Global Investors and RBS Asset Management. Most recently she was the Head of Corporate Development at Jupiter Asset Management where she was responsible for corporate strategy, investor relations and communications. She was the Managing Director of Investor Relations at Lloyds Banking Group during the financial crisis before becoming a Partner at Brunswick and then at Maitland advising clients on capital markets and communications issues.

