London Stock Exchange : Revised Proposed Supplemental Indenture

Name: Rockford Tower CLO 2017-2, Ltd

Date: 02 March 2020

Re: Revised Proposed Supplemental Indenture

Please click on the following link to view the documents:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6497E_1-2020-3-2.pdf

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.